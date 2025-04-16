It takes roughly 10 minutes to check into my room. Good luck with finding my way easily around this castle …

The room: Unsurprising, the resort is a labyrinth to navigate. The hotel has 326 rooms spanning nine room categories. I’m on level five, staying in a superior luxury pool-facing room spanning 46 square metres. The safari theme remains in vogue with animal mosaic carpet, zebra-striped table chairs and curtains, and chimpanzee wooden lamps on both sides of the king bed. There’s a curved couch and hidden mini-bar in a wooden cabinet engraved with palm trees.

With its wild décor and jungle views, this Sun City hotel is a destination in itself. Photo / Sun City

My floor-to-ceiling views overlook the resort pool and jungle-covered mountains in the distance. It’s a shame (and ironic) that the sun is missing at Sun City, as I could only imagine the pool and surrounding bars as a hive of activity under blue skies.

Bathroom: Behind sliding wooden doors is a spacious bathroom. It features a single marble-top vanity with a huge round mirror, a shower and a small bath that I’m sure my legs will hang over. There’s no escaping the safari theme with a large canvas featuring a leopard on a tree hanging over the bath.

Facilities: Calling this resort one-of-a-kind isn’t just me being kind; it’s justified. The resort’s facilities appeal to all, including notable fun drawcards: Valley of Waves, an expansive waterpark with waves, slides and a lazy river; a world-class 18-hole golf course designed by local golfing legend Gary Player; rope and zipline adventure courses; mountain biking trails; and the southern hemisphere’s largest permanent maze.

For those itching for a last-hurrah wildlife fix, game drives are on standby at Pilanesberg Game Reserve, home of the ‘Big Five’, only seven kilometres away. Or take safari viewing to new heights on a hot air balloon safari, the only reserve in South Africa to offer the high life.

The hotel has nine different room categories across 326 rooms. Photo / Sun City

Food and drink: I didn’t ever think I would be one to linger at a hotel breakfast buffet for two hours, but here we are. Located behind the lobby is the equally impressive Crystal Court. Its vast buffet encircles three trunk-up elephants, the room’s centrepiece. Sitting alongside usual Western breakfast staples are oysters, roasts and local curries, which warrant second – and unashamedly – third helpings.

Meanwhile, attendants continuously stroll by tables with carts filled with complimentary sparkling wine and fresh juices. And to override the sound of clanging plates, cutleries and glass cheers is someone playing on the grand piano between the double staircase. See why I find it hard to leave?

In the neighbourhood: Save yourself the legwork; there’s a free shuttle service to get around Sun City, linking all hotels, entertainment areas and a shopping centre. Another way not to exert yourself is a visit to the award-winning Royal Spa located on ground level at The Palace.

Accessibility: There are three accessible family rooms on the ground floor.

Sustainability: Shielded from guest eyes on the nearby Sun City hotel rooftop are two 584 monocrystalline solar 550W PV modules, producing the equivalent of 329 average-sized South African households’ power consumption over a year.

With safari-style décor and full-scale fantasy flair, this Sun City hotel is as wild as it is wonderful. Photo / Sun City

Price: Starting from $1050 per night for a superior luxury twin room. It’s a bit of a splurge, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime stay.

Tour: Premium African tour specialist MW Tours offers escorted, group and semi-independent tours and bespoke itineraries. See mwtours.com

Contact: suninternational.com

The writer was a guest of South African Tourism and MW Tours.



