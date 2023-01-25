Eos by SkyCity in Adelaide. Photo / SkyCity

Lillie Rohan stays at Eos by Sky City in the heart of Adelaide.

Adelaide was long overdue for a brand new five-star hotel so Eos by Sky City was a welcome proposal.

Located in the heart of Adelaide, the five-star hotel is fit for even the most successful global stars - including musician Sam Smith who stayed on their recent visit to the city when they announced their Australia and New Zealand tour later this year - and it’s truly not hard to see why.

While the romantic vineyards on the outskirts of the city will call your name, the hotel is so pleasant you’ll struggle to find the motivation to leave your room.

Location: Overlooking River Torrens, Eos is in Adelaide CBD and within walking distance to the Art Gallery, Museum and the Adelaide Oval. For travellers needing to get to the airport in a hurry, it’s a short 20-minute drive and for those wanting to explore the wineries, you’re about a 45-minute drive from McLaren Vale or an hour from the Barossa Valley.

Eos concierge. Photo / SkyCity

Price: From AU$459 per night.

Perfect for: Admirers of the finer things in life.

First impressions: The hotel is hidden away from the main street but helpful signposts will point you in the right direction. Priding itself on being a “new realm of luxury”, it’s understandable why. Noticeably new - having only opened in 2020 - the hotel is complete with marble finishings and subtle gold hues but it’s the rooms that will have your jaw on the floor.

Room: Designed to be an indulgent experience for travellers and connoisseurs, not tourists, there are four room types to choose from including the Allure room, Radiance River View room, Oasis suites and finally the Grace Villa.

Radiance River room. Photo / SkyCity

For this trip, the Herald stayed in the spacious Radiance River room which immediately felt like stepping into a New York millionaire’s apartment. It was furnished with a king bed, 65-inch TV, and spacious bathroom with luxury amenities.

Meanwhile, the lounging area of the room holds a snuggly couch, a large dining table and a complimentary mini-bar with local produce and fine wines.

The final breathtaking feature in the room comes in the form of a walk-in wardrobe fitted with an iron and ironing board. It’s enough to make your Carrie Bradshaw heart grow three sizes.

Bathroom: The marble-tiled bathroom includes a large double-headed shower and a double sink vanity. In the corner of the bathroom is your relaxing bathtub that overlooks the city and is perfect to use with your complimentary bath salts. Other key features include bathrobes, hair straighteners, hairdryer and Grown Alchemist essentials.

Watch over the city from the comfort of your bathtub. Photo / SkyCity

Facilities: Eos has been designed as a home away from home so with that in mind they have thought of everything. High-speed internet is free for all guests, the television in your room has access to multiple channels as well as complimentary movies and if you don’t want to venture up to the rooftop bar, Sol, you can order room service on your in-room tablet.

Other facilities include a sparkling clean pool, gym and luxury spa and wellness centre where you can refresh from a long day at the wineries, exploring or simply treat yourself.

Food and drink: Located on the ninth floor is the hotel’s sophisticated bar, Sol Rooftop, which transitions perfectly from day to night. Outside of Eos but still within the SkyCity complex on level one is the District, offering a more laid-back sports bar and poker zone bistro. The final hotel restaurant is ITL Italian Kitchen located on the ground floor of the building. If you want to explore the city, there are dozens of restaurants, cafes, bars and metro supermarkets close by.

Family-friendly: Each room allows space for a rollaway bed and a crib however, the hotel appears to be largely focused on providing a luxury stay for professionals or couples.

Sustainability: The 100 per cent carbon-neutral hotel has a commitment to sustainability objectives and practices including complimentary water in glass bottles, not plastic. They were also named one of Australia’s Top 7 Sustainable City Stays last year.

Accessibility: The hotel features accessible onsite parking and elevators, and the accessibility-approved rooms include changes to certain features to create an inclusive and comfortable stay for all guests.

Contact: skycityadelaide.com.au/hotel/eos-by-skycity