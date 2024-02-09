What's it like staying at Auckland Airport's new five-star hotel?

The NZ Herald checks into Auckland Airport’s first five-star hotel, Te Arikinui Pullman, for a flying visit.

Location: 37 Tom Pearce Dr, Auckland Airport, Auckland 2022.

Getting there: About 30 minutes’ drive from Auckland CBD, depending on traffic. If you’re landing at the airport, it’s an easy 100m walk from the entrance to the international terminal.

Style: Te Arikinui Pullman is designed to reflect the history and landscapes of Aotearoa. The architecture by Warren and Mahoney is inspired by the Tainui people’s journey after arriving at Manukau Harbour around 1350, with carvings from Waikato-Tainui head carver Renata Te Wiata (Ngāti Mahuta).

Price: From $419 per night.

Perfect for: A much-needed rest stop if you’ve just hopped off a long-haul flight, or for treating yourself with a solo stay before you leave the country. If it’s your first time in New Zealand, a visit here is the warmest of welcomes and a great way to immerse yourself in Aotearoa’s rich culture.

First impressions: As soon as you enter the lobby, the hustle and bustle of the airport melt away. A closer look reveals incredible detail in the design of the building, from the curved shape of the hotel to the carvings on the columns and natural wood.

It’s well worth hearing the story behind its construction, architect Jonathan Hewlett revealing it’s been a labour of love in partnership with Tainui. The name Te Arikinui, meaning “supreme paramount chief”, was gifted to the hotel by Kīngi Tūheitia.

The carvings on the columns at Te Arikinui Pullman tell a story. Photo / Tessa Chrisp

Flight information display boards in the lobby and restaurant will keep you from missing your plane - though there’s no need to have an overseas trip booked to enjoy a stay here. You can also visit Te Kaahu restaurant and bar without staying overnight.

Rooms: Floor-to-ceiling windows, thick curtains, and soft carpets designed to echo the waves of the Manukau Harbour make for a restful experience. While there are fluffy robes, luxe decor and a Nespresso Vertuo machine to enjoy, it’s the incredible view that is the biggest drawcard here. From the harbour itself to the planes taking off and landing and the bustling construction of the airport’s new terminal, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

The executive rooms are compact but make great use of each space, with full-length mirrors on either side of the sliding door into the bathroom, space to work, and a built-in chaise lounge. Complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic drinks in the mini bar make for a nice touch.

The rooms offer a view of the airport runway and the Manukau Harbour. Photo / Tessa Chrisp

Bathroom: The bathrooms in the superior and executive rooms include a toilet separate from the spacious shower and vanity, while the executive suites boast deep stand-alone baths. The toiletries by C.O. Bigelow are full-sized, including shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and hand soap - no running out of hotel minis here.

Food and drink: Te Kaahu restaurant and bar sits on the ninth floor of the hotel, particularly convenient if you’re staying on the same level. The menu showcases fresh local produce and the flavours Aotearoa is known for, from confit native mushrooms to rosemary and horopito bread and pōhutukawa smoked chilli potatoes.

While introducing us to the food, head chef Nancye Pirini (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Te Rarawa) revealed the kitchen staff often bring their own fresh ingredients from their gardens or from foraging, adding a personal touch to the menu.

Te Kahuu restaurant offers up a menu inspired by the flavours of Aotearoa. Photo / Tessa Chrisp

There are plenty of New Zealand wine options and carefully crafted cocktails to go with your meal. A Limoncello hazelnut Biscoff creation alongside the dessert platter was a stand-out. In the morning, there’s a plentiful buffet to start your day.

Facilities: A gym with a view, meeting rooms on the ninth floor, and the Kuriri Cafe and Eatery in the lobby - ideal if you’re stopping in for a quick bite on the way to your next flight. If you’re staying in an executive room or suite, you can also make use of the exclusive Te Kaahu lounge to work or relax.

In the neighbourhood: Easy access to Auckland Airport terminals and parking.

Family friendly: Most of the rooms are spacious enough to accommodate kids - and I can imagine that if you’re about to head off on a long-haul trip with the littlies, spending the night here before you leave might soothe some nerves and take the stress out of an early flight.

Accessibility: Common areas such as the restaurant, lobby, public restrooms, the gym and hallways are all accessible, and some accessible guest rooms are available. Service animals are welcome in the hotel, and staff can provide visual and verbal information to guests. Rooms are equipped with audible and visual alarms.

Some parking spaces, the concierge and registration desks may not be fully accessible - you can call the hotel for more information.

Sustainability: The lighting is energy efficient, bathroom fittings are designed to save on water, and the native timber used throughout the building is FSC certified, with recycled materials incorporated into the decor.

Contact: pullmanaucklandairport.com