Exclusive Fuji hideaways, regal Parisian stays, and Uluru Treks in our top travel deals.

A Fijian love affair

In Fiji, the owners of Lomani Island Resort believe their ‘adults only’ hideaway is aptly named - lomani means ‘love’ in Fijian. A seven-night Fiji holiday starts at $2849 each, share twin, and includes return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Before and after your five nights at Lomani Island Resort, you’ll stay at Fiji Gateway Hotel. At the resort, daily breakfasts are included, as are guided tours – including a dolphin safari and an outer-reef snorkelling trip. Book by December 4. Travel from January 17 to February 8, or between February 14 and March 24.

The Lomani Island Resort in Fiji is an adults-only hideaway. 'Lomani' translates to 'love' in the Fijian language. Photo / Supplied

Hurault heritage hideaway

The former residence of the Hurault de Vibraye dynasty has been transformed into a five-star hotel, named Melia Paris Villa Marquis. A three-night stay in a room with its own balcony is priced from $2155 each, double share. Included are daily breakfasts and a Hidden Montmartre Tour which explores Montmartre’s cobbled streets and the 2000-year-old district, once home to the world’s leading artists. Book by December 3. Travel between April 1 and May 31. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Paris' Melia Paris Villa Marquis hotel was once the residence of the aristocratic Hurault de Vibraye family, boasting centuries of history. Photo / Brady Baker, EyeEm

Uluru desert discovery

Head ‘out back’ to Australia’s stunning and ancient Uluru. Three nights at Sails in the Desert in a Superior Room is part of this package, priced from $3889 each, twin-share. You’ll be treated to four days of fascinating tours, special dinners and even a couple of picnic breakfasts in the wilderness. There’s also a scenic helicopter flight and a night at the magical ‘Field of Lights’. Travel dates are April 12 to 15, August 16 to 19 or September 20 to 23. Book by January 12.

The Sails in the Desert hotel offers accommodation near Uluru, and the package includes special dinners and scenic tours, with prices starting from NZ$3889 for a twin-share room. Photo / Jason Lerace

Cultural Cambodia

Experience the must-see highlights of Cambodia on a six-day group tour, staying in four-star hotels and exploring ancient and historic sites of Phnom Penh, learning about the horrors of the Khmer Rouge at the Killing Fields and Tuol Sleng. You’ll then be flown to Siem Reap to discover the incredible Angkor Temple complex, including the region’s most famous temple, Angkor Wat. Priced from $1259 each, book by November 19. Travel on selected dates between May 6 and August 26. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

A six-day tour through Cambodia's historic sites, including the Angkor Temple complex. Photo / Cristapper

Greek island odyssey

A 15-day tour, which includes seven nights’ cruising through the Greek Islands, is priced from $3599 for travel on selected dates next year. ‘Classic Greece and Island Cruising’ begins with eight days’ exploring mainland Greece with expert local guides. The itinerary will place you in Athens, Olympia, Delphi, Kalabaka, the Unesco World Heritage site of Meteora, Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, and Milos. Accommodation, transport, daily breakfasts, onshore excursions during your cruise, port charges and gratuities are all covered in the package price.

