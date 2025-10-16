Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

ROKI Collection Queenstown opens as luxury hotel and dining destination

Lorna Riley
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

ROKI Queenstown offers fine dining, serene spa rituals and breathtaking mountain views. Photo / Supplied

ROKI Queenstown offers fine dining, serene spa rituals and breathtaking mountain views. Photo / Supplied

Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy once declared “luxury is in each detail”, and the style icon would surely have approved of ROKI Collection Queenstown: a brand-new world-class luxury hotel on the outskirts of town, which promises a sanctuary of calm and connection with nature (the apt Māori name translates as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save