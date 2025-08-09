From cultural immersion to cliffside cocktails, AYANA Bali offers a slice of paradise for every kind of traveller, writes Scarlett Cvitanovich.
You can’t say you’ve done it all in Bali until you’ve stayed at Ayana Bali. This oceanfront 5-star resort is spread over 90ha above Jimbaran Bay, just 20 minutes(in good traffic) from Denpasar Airport. With four distinct hotels within its grounds, it’s one of those places that speaks to the cliche that “there’s something for everyone”.
Driving through the resort’s gates is akin to entering a different country. I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me I needed a new passport stamp. You’re instantly whisked away from crawling traffic and enter the sort of tropical paradise you dream about when you shut your eyes during a hectic midweek workday.
What stands out is how aesthetically pleasing every single aspect of the resort is. Careful thought has gone into the design of every room, every lobby, and even every bathroom.
AYANA Bali is so extensive that it has a complimentary tram service, which can be tracked in real time using the resort’s app. The app is super impressive; you can use it to make sure you don’t miss anything from the huge array on offer. You can even fine-tune your search with subtitles such as “wellness” and “romance”. The resort feels right for couples, friends, families or solo travellers, with the list below indicating just some of what’s on offer.
With more than 30 eateries, you can find delicious cuisine suited to every palate. There’s casual dining at many of the pool bars, and finer dining at Italian, Japanese and, of course, Indonesian spots. If you want something special, book the Pesta Lobster dinner at Kisik Pier. It’s a prime private spot for spectacular sunset views.
Have a drink with a view
If your idea of a holiday isn’t complete without a drink in hand, then you’ve come to the right place. There are multiple pool bars, with some also ticking the highly sought-after box of being on a rooftop. Kubu Beach Club (the resort’s private beach) is particularly divine to while away a few hours watching the waves crash below. The Forest Bar tucked into the trees at the Rimba Wana lobby creates the illusion of being deep in the jungle.
You can’t miss the famous Rock Bar, a sprawling open-air complex built into the bottom of the limestone cliffs where DJs spin tunes. Reservations are a must if you want a seat at a premier sunset venue (resort guests get priority).
I was keen to see them all, so I asked the resort app’s AI chat for an itinerary to ensure I didn’t miss any. All were stunning, and many adults-only, but the Ocean Beach Pool was breathtaking. The resort also has its own golden beach, Kubu, accessed by a funicular (or a lot of steps, if you prefer).
Relax at the spa
The spa offers 47 private therapy rooms and a full menu of services. Its decor, however, is enough reason to visit. Walking into the courtyard, a wave of calm welcomes you, while you take in the koi-filled waterways and utter tranquillity. One of the spa’s unique features is the thalassotherapy pool. Imagine being immersed in warm seawater while being energetically pummeled all over by jet streams as you gaze out to sea. It is scenic as it is satisfyingly painful.
Keep fit, however you prefer
There are multiple, spacious, well-equipped gyms, a variety of extra activities like SUP and Aerial Yoga, and for those who want to pick up the golf clubs, an 18-hole putting course. For something a bit different, we tried Sound Healing, a meditative experience where you are “bathed” in sound waves. I definitely felt relaxed as a result, but unfortunately not enlightened.
Immerse yourself in culture
While there’s plenty on offer at the resort, including Kampoeng Bali (a traditional show and Balinese buffet), the showcase is Saka Museum. Yes, this resort has a museum, and it was named one of the World’s Greatest Places 2024 by Time magazine. Saka Museum takes visitors on a journey to learn about Nyepi, a Balinese celebration where people spend a day in prayer and meditation. People don’t leave their homes, and the whole island, including the airport, shuts down.
If you have kids...
I didn’t travel with children, but the resort app details nearly 20 activities for kids, including impressive playgrounds, Kids Club activities, a Green Camp (nature-based day campthat runs from February to August) and a Montessori classroom. Ayana Bali has a sustainable, organic farm where daily walks take place, for adults as well as kids. While the kids play, adults can try a Farm-to-Bar Workshop, where you handpick fresh botanicals to craft your cocktail or mocktail. Worth embracing your inner mixologist and giving it a try!
Checklist
BALI, INDONESIA
GETTING THERE
Fly from Auckland to Bali direct with Air New Zealand.