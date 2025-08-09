Ocean Beach Pool. Photo / AYANA Resort Bali

Dine at dozens of eateries

With more than 30 eateries, you can find delicious cuisine suited to every palate. There’s casual dining at many of the pool bars, and finer dining at Italian, Japanese and, of course, Indonesian spots. If you want something special, book the Pesta Lobster dinner at Kisik Pier. It’s a prime private spot for spectacular sunset views.

Have a drink with a view

If your idea of a holiday isn’t complete without a drink in hand, then you’ve come to the right place. There are multiple pool bars, with some also ticking the highly sought-after box of being on a rooftop. Kubu Beach Club (the resort’s private beach) is particularly divine to while away a few hours watching the waves crash below. The Forest Bar tucked into the trees at the Rimba Wana lobby creates the illusion of being deep in the jungle.

You can’t miss the famous Rock Bar, a sprawling open-air complex built into the bottom of the limestone cliffs where DJs spin tunes. Reservations are a must if you want a seat at a premier sunset venue (resort guests get priority).

Rock Bar. Photo / Supplied

Dive into 14 different swimming pools

I was keen to see them all, so I asked the resort app’s AI chat for an itinerary to ensure I didn’t miss any. All were stunning, and many adults-only, but the Ocean Beach Pool was breathtaking. The resort also has its own golden beach, Kubu, accessed by a funicular (or a lot of steps, if you prefer).

Relax at the spa

The spa offers 47 private therapy rooms and a full menu of services. Its decor, however, is enough reason to visit. Walking into the courtyard, a wave of calm welcomes you, while you take in the koi-filled waterways and utter tranquillity. One of the spa’s unique features is the thalassotherapy pool. Imagine being immersed in warm seawater while being energetically pummeled all over by jet streams as you gaze out to sea. It is scenic as it is satisfyingly painful.

Thalassotherapy. Photo / AYANA Spa

Keep fit, however you prefer

There are multiple, spacious, well-equipped gyms, a variety of extra activities like SUP and Aerial Yoga, and for those who want to pick up the golf clubs, an 18-hole putting course. For something a bit different, we tried Sound Healing, a meditative experience where you are “bathed” in sound waves. I definitely felt relaxed as a result, but unfortunately not enlightened.

Immerse yourself in culture

While there’s plenty on offer at the resort, including Kampoeng Bali (a traditional show and Balinese buffet), the showcase is Saka Museum. Yes, this resort has a museum, and it was named one of the World’s Greatest Places 2024 by Time magazine. Saka Museum takes visitors on a journey to learn about Nyepi, a Balinese celebration where people spend a day in prayer and meditation. People don’t leave their homes, and the whole island, including the airport, shuts down.

Saka Museum, Bali. Photo / Saka

If you have kids...

I didn’t travel with children, but the resort app details nearly 20 activities for kids, including impressive playgrounds, Kids Club activities, a Green Camp (nature-based day camp that runs from February to August) and a Montessori classroom. Ayana Bali has a sustainable, organic farm where daily walks take place, for adults as well as kids. While the kids play, adults can try a Farm-to-Bar Workshop, where you handpick fresh botanicals to craft your cocktail or mocktail. Worth embracing your inner mixologist and giving it a try!

Checklist

BALI, INDONESIA

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Bali direct with Air New Zealand.

DETAILS

ayana.com/bali/ayana-resort

New Zealand Herald Travel visited courtesy of Ayana Hospitality.