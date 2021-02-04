Race dolphins through the Bay of Islands and other top travel deals

Motukokako Island, also known as Hole in the Rock. Photo / File

Bay of Islands: Here be dolphins

Experience the sight of dolphins racing alongside your boat in the Bay of Islands, where the dolphin-watching cruise to Motukōkako departs from Russell. Best known as The Hole in the Rock, Motukōkako is a favourite playground for dolphins. Between May 1 and June 15, the cruise is part of a three-night package, with waterfront apartment accommodation at the 4-star Duke of Marlborough Hotel. Priced from $435pp, book by February 9.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz

Waitomo: As above… so shines below

A "triple cave combo" in the King Country is a scenic journey into the region's magical glow worm caves. Discounted by 33 per cent to $125pp and $55 per child, you'll be guided into Ruakuri Cave, Aranui Cave and Waitomo Glow-worm Caves. Alternatively, glide silently through the Waitomo Glowworm Grotto in a boat, then explore Ruakuri Cave on the country's longest underground walking tour, discounted to $89pp or $40 per child. Available until July 1.

Contact: Waitomo Caves, 0800 456 922, email caveinfo@waitomo.com or see waitomo.com/deals

Tour Otago's best vines for less

Discover Central Otago's boutique vineyards and spectacular scenery on an Appellation Wine Tour until September 30. These small-group tours depart daily and range from a Classic Tour of three vineyards in the Gibbston Valley to a Gourmet Food and Wine Tour which includes a lunch of five wine-matched dishes. The tour options are all discounted by 20 per cent, including the 5.5-hour Boutique Wine Tour, now priced at $159pp — a saving of $40pp.

Contact: Appellation Wine Tours, (03) 442 6920, email bookings@appellationwinetours.nz or book using the promo code APPELLATION at appellationwinetours.nz



Marlborough dinner cruise

Dine on Marlborough's food and while cruising from Picton to Furneaux Lodge and back. The three-course cruise is part of Feast Marlborough's Summer Feast series and is available only on Thursdays in February. Priced at $195pp, the feast gives the option of local seafoods or locally-farmed beef, and all three courses are matched with Clos Henri wines. This cruise aboard MV Odyssea begins with bubbles at 5pm and returns to Picton at approximately 9.30pm.

Contact: Marlborough Tour Company, (03) 577 9997, email info@marlboroughtourcompany.co.nz or book at marlboroughtourcompany.co.nz/tours-cruises/ cruise-dine-furneaux

Abel Tasman adventures

Book an Escape with a Friend deal on selected guided multi-day trips in the Abel Tasman National Park, and your travel-buddy pays half the usual price. Choose to explore on a three-day walk or three-day kayaking and walking adventure. You'll stay in beachfront lodges at Awaroa and Torrent Bay. The guided walk is priced from $1162.50pp, twin or double-share (usually $1550pp) and bookings must be made by midnight on February 14. The final departure on April 5. Book online, using the promo code FRIENDESCAPE21.

Contact: Wilsons Abel Tasman, 0800 223582, info@abeltasman.co.nz or book at abeltasman.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com