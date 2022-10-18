TSS Earnslaw’s 110th birthday celebrations in Queenstown. Video / NZ Herald

One of the most recognisable sights in Queenstown, the TSS Earnslaw celebrated its birthday this morning with a special journey across Lake Whakatipu, a route the historic steamship has been making for the past 110 years.

On board were a group of invited industry guests, supporters and media, who marked the occasion with cake, champagne, live music and speeches, as well as plenty of tales of the famous ship and its place in New Zealand's history.

"This is a pretty special day," RealNZ CEO Stephen England-Hall said. "It's hard to believe that 110 years ago today, TSS Earnslaw made her maiden voyage on Lake Whakatipu."

Guests were welcomed on board with a special haka and waiata performance by children from Remarkables' primary school, then gathered in the main saloon for speeches and music from the local Arrow Miners' Band.

Lady Olive Hutchins, founder of RealNZ, with CEO Stephen England-Hall on board TSS Earnslaw for its 110th birthday on October 18 2022. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

England-Hall talked of the important role the Earnslaw has played in New Zealand's cultural heritage, and RealNZ's commitment to preserving that heritage for the future, "ensuring that everybody who gets to come to this part of the world has the opportunity to experience what is truly a magnificent piece of working history".

RealNZ, formerly Real Journeys and originally Fiordland Travel, was founded by tourism pioneers Les and Olive Hutchins in the 1950s. Lady Olive, now in her 90s, joined the celebrations on board the Earnslaw for today's birthday cruise, along with grandson Ryan Hodges - who works as skipper and launch master on the boat - and members of the Hutchins family.

The Hutchins saved the Earnslaw from potential scrapping in 1968, taking over the rights to the lease of the boat and turning it into a tourism experience. About 20 years later they bought the vessel and began a major renovation.

"The Hutchins family are part of the reason that you're all able to stand on this boat today," England-Hall said.

An Earnslaw-shaped cake was just one of the treats guests enjoyed on a special Lake Whakatipu cruise to celebrate the historic ship's 110th birthday. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Conservation and sustainable tourism are at the forefront of RealNZ's business. In October last year they announced a project to investigate decarbonisation options for the TSS Earnslaw, due to the environmental implications of continuing to power the vessel by coal and the need for the original 110-year-old boilers to be replaced in coming years.

The announcement initially raised concerns from the Earnslaw's loyal fans, who were worried about the implications any new technology might cause to the ship's heritage. However, today England-Hall reiterated RealNZ's commitment to retaining the steam-powered element of the Earnslaw experience - she will remain a twin-screw steamer - but they are committed to finding a new way to power her engines, whether that's with wood pellets, biofuel (diesel or gas) or hydrogen.

"We're looking at all the options in some detail to find the right pathway for the ship... We want people to be able to look down into the engine room to see Victorian technology still hard at work... but the commitment is there to make sure we can all stand on this deck and enjoy this vessel for decades to come."

Alternative fuel types are being considered for TSS Earnslaw to ensure it can continue to run its regular journeys across Lake Whakitipu. Photo / Real NZ

In a RealNZ press release, England-Hall says "Our team is having some frank conversations with various stakeholders – these are solutions that we must work on together as a region and a country so we can all move towards a more sustainable future."

After an hour on the lake, the Earnslaw docked back on Steamer Wharf and party guests departed, while a queue of tourists lined up for the ship's midday sailing.

Birthday celebrations are taking place until October 23, and in line with RealNZ's commitment to sustainability, the company will plant a native tree at Walter Peak for every guest who chooses to sail during the birthday week.