Queenstown Light Festival: LUMA's Angus Muir on what to see this Queen's Birthday weekend

Catch LUMA's winter illuminations at the Queenstown Gardens. Photo / Supplied

What began as a bright idea between a group of artists, the LUMA light festival has only grown in scale and ambition every year. It has come to illuminate the beginning of Queenstown's all-important winter season.

Designer Angus Muir was there from the start. Six years ago he and some studio hands put up the first light sculptures in the on the foreshore of Wakatipu.



"I guess it's just leading into winter, the temperature has dropped and light is at a good level – it kind of kicks off the winter season," he says.

"It gets people excited."

Now a staple of the Southern Lakes there are now over 500 artists, organisers, volunteers to pull the show together.

Artist Angus illuminates his favourite things about LUMA. Photo/ Babiche Martens

With thirteen design studios and artists, the installations light up the foreshore stretching round to the Queenstown Gardens. Over the Queens Birthday Weekend they provide a backdrop for a whole programme of other events, and concerts over the long weekend.

"Especially as last year was postponed, people are doubly excited."

Held from the 4 to 7 June, LUMA runs alongside Wakatipu Music Festival and a circus of fringe events in town. Here's artist Angus Muir's tips to make the most of a long weekend among the lights:

Why Queenstown?

We do light festivals all over the world. Queenstown is probably the most amazing location – the light pollution is minimal and the backdrop is absolutely phenomenal. That afternoon sun golden hour into the blue. That's the best time to see the artwork, as the sun is setting.

LUMA in the Queenstown Gardens as seen from the waterfront. Photo / Supplied

You've got the Remarkables as a backdrop, but also the art works start on the lake front. As you enter from the Gate of Remembrance you have the view looking up the lake and then from Steamer Wharf looking back at LUMA which is also impressive.

It's not exclusively for people in the arts. It's largely for the locals, but a lot of people are coming from as far afield as Auckland and I know of at least a couple coming from Australia as well for the week.

Where to watch

There are so many views to take in.

Skyline Queenstown for some elevation! LUMA for a magic shot of the city and lights

My advice would be arrive in the early evening as the sun is going down. Those artworks look so much better with a bit of ambient light. Walk through the park and watch the place change.

It's also better for photos, without too much contrast.

In the Queenstown Gardens LUMA is the largest lightshow in the Lakes. Photo / Supplied

Night to day

Obviously it's a festival that happens in the evening into the night, so you're in a great location to make the most of the daylight hours.

Day trips to Glenorchy, Gibbston vineyards, Wanaka and way out to lake Hawea – there are so many things at your doorstep.

The Museum in Arrowtown, Heli Bike NZ, AJ Hackkett Bungy of the shotover!

We're panning to go up the mountains to do a photoshoot with Helibiking New Zealand – weather dependent, of course.

Into the Shadows by Jakub Soltysiak: International artists have lit up the Queenstown long weekend. Photo / Supplied

What to see?

There are a whole lot of other great things. There's a new gallery that's just opened at the end of last year: you've got Artbay which is on Queenstown's foreshore

Also a new gallery called LIGHTWORX which again is across the road at the entrance to LUMA.

There's a trail of 12 really good galleries through Queenstown.

LUMA light festival runs over the long Queen's Birthday weekend. Photo / Supplied

Where to eat

The Sherwood Hotel for dinner and a breakfast-lunch at YONDER on Church Street. A trip to Amisfield near Lake Hayes never goes amiss.

The year of the comeback

It's the biggest, most exciting edition of LUMA so far.

LUMIFY was a concept rolled out across Queenstown last year in response to Covid. We sent a few packages of lights but people got really carried away. It showed everyone's support for LUMA and the community during a really tough time. You have to look at the facebook page to see some of the creations.

I wouldn't say it's twice as big but it's significantly bigger. It's not 2020's festival rewarmed up, it's a whole new beast.

Entry is $5 per adult for the weekend, kids under 12 go free. For more details see luma.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com