“It’s a pretty quick flight, in relative terms, and we can get you to four different ports along the Queensland coast, so that’s better than anywhere else in Australia,” Davidson says.

Jetstar has expanded its flights to the region, making it more accessible for Kiwis. Last year, the budget airline introduced the route from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast. This year, they added flights from Christchurch to Cairns, and Hamilton and Dunedin to the Gold Coast - the latter destination being so popular with Kiwis it has set a record of its own.

Last year, the Gold Coast welcomed 146,000 Kiwi visitors, reflecting a 19.8% increase from 2023. According to the country’s 2021 Census figures, around 7.1% (or 44,485) of its residents were born in Aotearoa.

Travel articles often cite the Gold Coast’s surf beaches, relaxed lifestyle, its world-class theme parks like Warner Bros Movie World, and, again, the climate as the reason behind its popularity.

However, Brisbane may soon (and, finally) emerge as the main character of the Queensland story, thanks to Bluey’s World and the Olympics.

Since it opened last November, Bluey’s World has welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and even earned a spot on Time Magazine’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places to Visit list.

And, although it’s eight years away, Davidson says that plans are “well under way” for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, which will involve building a new 63,000-seat stadium at Victoria Park.

Above all of Queensland’s 13 tourism regions, the Great Barrier Reef is internationally the best known. Home to more than 9000 species, the reef was recently nominated for a United Nations Lifetime Achievement Award.

After significant flooding and damage from Tropical Cyclone Alfred earlier this year, Queensland’s tourism operators are keen to welcome back visitors. The state’s newly released tourism brand, That Holiday Feeling, is making this clear. Its promo video showcases its diverse destinations with a youthful, festive summer vibe as Queenslander pop star Kita Alexander sings her rendition of the 80s hit Holiday.

“[The brand] captures everything locals and visitors love about this State – the natural beauty, the energy of our cities, the warmth of our people and the unforgettable memories made here," says Queensland Premier David Crisafulli.

It’s all part of the state’s 20-year plan to grow its visitor economy.

“Queensland welcomed more than 28 million visitors last year, but we’re not standing still,” says Andrew Powell, Australian Minister for the Environment and Tourism.