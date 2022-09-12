Travellers have flocked to line the route of the Queen's casket as royalist mourners from around the world descend on the UK. Photo / Bernat Armangue, AP

Travel experts have warned visitors to the UK to expect a hike in prices as royalists spark a run on flights and hotels ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.

Despite sports fixtures and many public attractions closing their doors for a period of mourning, this has not stopped a spike in inbound travel to the United Kingdom.

Demand from New Zealanders has also been pushing up the price of flights say Kiwi travel agents.

Flight Centre described travel as "very challenging" in an interview with Radio New Zealand, advising clients to seek alternative accommodation or even stay with friends rather than pay over the odds for hotels in Edinburgh and London.

"Definitely a lot will miss out, it's very challenging, there's very high demand," said Flight Centre, spokesperson Victoria Courtney.

"My advice to people would be to find a friend who's got a sofa to sleep on."

Hotel prices have surged in Kensington and other parts of London by as much as 300 per cent and The Guardian reported the highest prices on London accommodation since it hosted the 2012 Olympics.

One-way fares from Auckland to Heathrow peak at over $2000 the coming weekend. This is on par with December peak prices shown by price comparison websites and almost double the monthly average of $1,100.

Other travellers were being forced to travel via indirect routes with stops in Australia, the US and Fiji.

There's been a hike in prices even from non-Commonwealth and realm countries.

The Washington Post reported a 49 per cent spike in flight searches to the UK from America in the hours following the Queen's death.

Her Majesty The Queen's coffin is taken in Procession to St Giles' Cathedral.



Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King's Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen's children.

With the funerary procession from Royal Deeside to Edinburgh there was an influx of visitors looking to be present at this historic moment, inbound travel experts Kensington Tours told the Post.

"There's a number of hotels along that route that will become challenging to access during those procession periods," said Kensington's destination manager for the UK and Ireland, Chantal Gouveia.

She told visitors to be aware of "extreme limitations on availability" given the state funeral comes during what is already a peak period for Summer travel.

What travellers can expect during the period of royal mourning

The Royal Residences have been closed since the Queen's death and will remain closed for the official period of mourning. This includes Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyrood in Edinburgh. Other attractions also announced they would observe the period of mourning out of respect.

On Friday, Legoland which neighbours Windsor Castle announced that it would close on Monday, to "allow staff and guests to pay their respects to Her Majesty."

Please see an important update regarding 19th September below…

While this period officially ends with the Queen's burial on 19 September, several sporting fixtures - including some Premiere League football - have been cancelled or rescheduled out of difference to the late monarch.

Despite the disruption to travel many visitors have thronged to line the procession route of the Queen's casket. On Monday thousands of mourners waited overnight to observe its arrival to St Giles Cathedral and Edinburgh Castle.

With the Queen due to transfer to London on Wednesday, to lie in state at Westminster Hall, it is only an indication of the crowds expected for the state funeral next week.