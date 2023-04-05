Location: One block back from the golden sands of Queensland’s Surfers Paradise, but with epic views out to the ocean.

Style: Pop-art, vibrant, funky, modern hotel with Miami beach club vibes.

Perfect for: Feeling cool while you’re enjoying the Queensland heat.

Price: From A$327 (NZ$350) per night.

First impressions: On the drive there, my Uber driver told me his first job was as a kitchen hand in this hotel, back when it was the Gold Coast Ambassador in the 80s. As with its other Australia and NZ properties, the QT group has taken an old, tired building and given it new life. In this case, it’s now a modern, stylish, beach club-style hotel with all you need within its walls. The spacious lobby is filled with vibrant framed pop art and bold prints and there’s a sense that there’s always something going on.

I had to queue for quite a while to check in as there was only one person working on this sunny Saturday afternoon. But once I was seen, my details were processed quickly and I was directed to the elevators to go up to my room. I got a fright each time the elevator doors opened during my stay – larger-than-life mirror decals of retro bikini girls and tourists always made me feel like there was someone in the lift.

Rooms: I was in an Oceanview Suite on the 21st of 22 floors. The view was captivating – not only the beach and the rolling waves of the Pacific Ocean, but also down to the hotel’s showcase pool, and across to other impressive skyscraper buildings on the coast.

There was plenty of space, including a guest toilet off the hallway, bar area, large lounge, separate bedroom and spacious bathroom. There was a small balcony, although those with vertigo would find it far too confronting.

The super king bed was very comfortable and there was also a day bed under the picture windows, for lounging and looking at the hypnotic surf.

The decor was pop-art meets surf-club, with photographic prints of palm trees, inflatable flamingos on swimming pools, surfers and beach scenes. Geometric-pattern rugs and bold sculptural mirrors all added to the general vibe. As did the multi-coloured Missoni hooded bathrobe – a fun alternative to the usual white ones, but might be a bit garish if you had a hangover or a headache.

The view from QT Gold Coast's Oceanview suites is captivating  the beach, the Pacific Ocean, the pool, and across to other impressive skyscraper buildings on the coast. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: I was on the corner of the building so the bathroom window looked out to the ocean – a nice view to look at when in the shower. Twin sinks were a little cramped with not much space for spreading out your things, but there was another large mirror with shelf space. Kevin Murphy Angel toiletries were nicely fragranced. But the real highlight for those with hairstyling needs was the Dyson hair straighteners and dryer. Never used them before? Never mind, there’s a video tutorial available on the in-room TV information menu. The sink drainage was quite slow, leaving a lot of gross toothpaste residue.

Food and drink: If you’ve stayed at a QT before, you’ll know food and beverage are an integral part of each hotel. Here is no different – there are seven options to choose from. Bazaar is the “interactive buffet” restaurant where you’ll get the breakfast of your dreams, and can also visit for dinner seven days a week, or brunch on Sundays. There’s Fixx cafe, the lobby coffee shop, which also offers a daily high tea; The Spring pool bar and cafe; Stingray cocktail bar; and Yamagen, a Japanese restaurant well worth checking out for a special dinner.

Dining options at QT Gold Coast are plentiful, including Japanese restaurant Yamagen. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Wi-fi was complimentary but in my room, it was very patchy. There’s valet parking under the hotel, a gym, a photogenic swimming pool and hot tub, and The Green – a casual outdoor space with a big screen for movies and live sports. I had a dreamy treatment at Spa Q, thanks to my fabulous therapist Danielle – the post-facial glow combined with the GC’s golden-hour light meant I was late for dinner because I was too busy taking selfies.

What’s new: The qtQT Cabins on the rooftop is a new glamping option if you want to try something different than a standard hotel room.

In the neighbourhood: The beach is less than five minutes walk away, but as with NZ beaches, pay attention to the lifeguard’s signs and advice – on the morning I went for a sunrise walk, lifeguards were asking people to get out of the water due to dangerous rips and big surf. If you’re not a confident swimmer, stick to the pool instead.

QT Gold Coast has a showcase pool that you'll want to show off on your social media feed. Photo / Supplied

Family friendly: This is more a hotel for grown-ups – the stylish details would be wasted on your little ones. Leave them at home and have a romantic weekend or friends’ trip instead.

Accessibility: Accessible rooms include bathrooms with no shower screen, no lip on the floor, no bath and an accessible toilet seat with lid. There are ramps to all common areas and all furniture items are placed to allow wheelchairs to be able to move throughout the venue without hazards. There is lift access to and from car parks, pool access and restaurants.

Sustainability: Measures include energy-saving climate control in guest rooms, and recycling of all single-use plastics and glass in guest rooms, bars, outlets and kitchen.

Contact: qthotels.com/gold-coast