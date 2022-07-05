The plane was forced to make an evasive maneuver on the final approach to the airport after an unmanned hot air balloon drifted into the approach path. Photo / Twitter, @JacdecNew

A Qatar Airways plane was forced to make an "evasive manoeuvre" after a hot-air balloon drifted into its path.

The Boeing 777-300 had left Doha's Hamad International Airport on Sunday morning and was on its final approach to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil when an unmanned hot air balloon crossed the extended runway centre line.

It forced the crew to detour to the right to avoid hitting the balloon before eventually landing the aircraft safely on the runway.

Rafael Freitas, who was photographing aircraft landing at the airport at the time, managed to get a snap of the incident, while a passenger on-board also took a photo of the balloon flying near the right wing of the aircraft.

The balloon looked to be supporting an advertising banner. It was not clear how it came so close to the transport hub.

One local was able to get a photo of the balloon just before the aircraft dodged it, sharing the snap to Twitter.

"The Boeing 777 came in a little misaligned with the runway to avoid the balloon. When it had passed the balloon, it turned to correct its alignment," Mr Freitas told local media.

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300 (A7-BEV, built 2018) was forced to make an evasive maneuver on final approach to Sao Paulo-Guarulhos Intl (SBGR), Brazil, when an unmanned hot air-balloon drifted into the approach path. Flight #QR779 from Doha landed safely. https://t.co/z0waOu7fuQ pic.twitter.com/8nOtN163mV — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) July 3, 2022

A Qatar Airways spokesperson told news.com.au the flight landed "as normal" and safety margins were maintained at all times.

"Qatar Airways is aware of an event concerning one of its aircraft, involving an unmanned balloon, before landing at Sao Paulo on Sunday, July 3," the spokesperson said.

"The flight landed as normal and safety margins were maintained at all times. The captain filed a report following the flight which is now being investigated by the Brazilian authorities."

It is understood that while such hot air balloons are illegal, they are common around this time of year in Brazil due to Festas Juninas – June festivals.

It's also not the first time something like this has happened. According to Belgian publication, Aviation24, an Avianca Airbus A319 hit a balloon containing streamers that had drifted near Botoga International Airport in Colombia on New Year's Eve, 2020.

Despite the incident, crew landed the plane safely.