Passengers were removed from a Qantas plane after someone reported seeing smoke coming from an engine. Photo / 123rf

A Qantas plane's takeoff was abruptly called off Sunday morning after Sydney Airport's air traffic control tower received a report there was smoke and flames coming from an engine.

The airline's QF91 flight from Sydney to Nouméa, which was due to depart at 7.37 am, got as far as the runway when the pilot was alerted to a potential problem with the starboard engine, 9 News reported.

While there was no fire indication warning in the cockpit, the pilot shut down the engine as a precaution and taxied the plane back to the terminal where passengers were unloaded.

Qantas said engineers had since assessed the plane and cleared it to fly, with reports of a fire believed to be false.

"The pilots followed procedure and shut down the engine as a precaution after being alerted by the control tower while taxiing," a Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au.

"There was no warning light in the cockpit and no sign of fire when the engine was shut down.

"Engineers have inspected the aircraft and cleared it to return to service. Passengers have been re-accommodated onto another flight this morning.

"We thank passengers for their patience and understanding."