Qantas flight QF144 from Auckland to Sydney lands safely after reported engine failure. Photo / Supplied / 9News

A Qantas Boeing 737 was forced to return to Sydney after experiencing a “potential mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff.

QF101 to Fiji took off at 8.30 local time when pilots received a fault indicator.

The plane spent the next two hours circling over the New South Wales coast in a holding pattern, burning off enough fuel to make it safe to return to the runway.

A statement from Qantas said that the aircraft was able to land safely and would be inspected by engineers.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and the aircraft has landed normally in Sydney,” said a statement to news agency NCA.

Now a Qantas flight from Sydney to Fiji, QF101, appears to have been diverted back to Sydney.

It's currently doing loops off the coast. pic.twitter.com/xrEl1jK4i6 — Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) January 18, 2023

“We thank customers for their patience and we are working to get them on their way to Fiji as quickly as possible.”

This is the second incident involving the Qantas 737 fleet in as many days.

A Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issued a distress call yesterday at around 4.10pm New Zealand time.

The mayday call was given yesterday by QF144 when one of the plane’s jet engines failed mid flight. This was later downgraded to a “PAN” emergency call, meaning that pilots no longer felt they were in immediate danger.

The plane landed safely in Sydney and was met on the runway by emergency services.

Passengers onboard QF144 told media they had no idea that a mayday call had been issued.

Passenger Nigel Morris told news.com reporters: “We didn’t know anything at the time but we’re here safe.

“When they said we could turn on our phones, I turned on my phone and my wife had called about 18 times.

“It’s a debate about whether it’s better to know or not to know.”



