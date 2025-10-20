Advertisement
Ponant L’Austral: A day in Hvar

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Sunbathers enjoying the heat in Hvar, Croatia. Photo / Sarah Pollok

From private balconies overlooking the Adriatic to sun-drenched swims off Croatia’s coast, sailing with Ponant reveals the quiet luxury of slowing down and soaking it all in, writes Sarah Pollok.

The morning begins as all perfect mornings should: with coffee and books in bed and without anywhere else to be.

