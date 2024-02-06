Delta pilot Kenneth Gow is suing for damages to his foot, shoe and sock after being 'swallowed' by an airport tavelator. Photo / 123RF

A US pilot has taken legal action after a moving walkway “swallowed” his leg at Denver International Airport.

Kenneth Gow, a pilot for Delta Airlines, suffered the unusual workplace injury after stepping on the ‘travelator’ on Concourse A on 4 November. The pilot reportedly collapsed in pain, according to the hearing at Colorado District Court, after his foot was ingested by a missing plate in the airport’s moving walkway.

“Ken looked over and saw that his foot and shoe had been swallowed by the walkway as it was missing a plate,” claims the lawsuit, filed at the end of last year.

The filing claims damage to the pilot’s foot, sock and shoe.

The walkway, which is serviced by TK Elevator Corporations, was missing a yellow covering plate at the end of the walkway, through which the pilot fell.

Video of the incident obtained by ABC’s 9News appears to show Gow reading his phone as he walked down the travelator, oblivious to the gap in the panelling.

Gow’s lawsuit claims it was TK Elevator’s responsibility to maintain the walkway and they were liable for the pilot’s injuries.

CCTV shows the moment pilot Kenneth Gow was 'swallowed' by the airport's moving walkway. Screengrab / via 9 News

The pilot was diagnosed with inflammation, a strained left Achilles tendon and bone contusions, as well as injuries to his left shoulder, he claims were sustained in the fall.

“The moving walkway was not in proper repair. The moving walkway posed an unreasonable risk of injury to passengers on it. The improper maintenance of the moving walkway created a dangerous condition”

Gow is seeking compensation from the corporation for physical and emotional damage as well as treatments for his injuries. The case seeks US$75,000 ($123,400) in damages for ongoing pain according to Denver Post. The case was moved from state to federal court, due to the pilot’s Utah home address and the incident happening in Colorado.

TK Elevator said it was policy not to comment on ongoing legal cases.

“The safety of both the riding public and its employees is TK Elevator’s top priority,” a spokesperson said to to USA Today.



