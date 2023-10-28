Perth is just a seven-hour flight from Auckland, making it an accessible destination for New Zealanders. Photo / Harry Cunningham; Unsplash

Destination of the week: Perth

Why you should go

Looking for a family-friendly summer getaway? Look no further than Perth - it’s not as far away as you may think, just a seven-hour flight from Auckland, which by our standards, is practically a doorstop destination. This west coast city delivers good Aussie weather all year round. It’s an all-in-one adventure and outdoor escape, offering everything from hiking to water sports. Explore diverse landscapes, hit the beaches, and encounter unique wildlife. And unlike the tourist-filled cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Perth is one of the world’s most under-visited cities, making it an ideal destination for travellers seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation.

Perth enjoys good weather all year round, making it perfect for a getaway. Photo / 123rf

Top spots

Head straight to Cottesloe Beach for golden sands and turquoise waters, the ideal spot for a summer swim. Step into the corridors of Unesco World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison to learn about Australia’s convict history with guided tours. In Kings Park, one of the world’s largest inner-city parks, soak in sweeping city views while surrounded by native flora in the Botanic Garden. See Perth’s skyline from a new angle with a Swan River Cruise.

Fremantle Prison is a Unesco World Heritage-listed site where you can learn about Australia's convict history through guided tours. Photo / 123rf

A trip to Rottnest Island is a must for wildlife lovers; notably for the charming quokkas. At the Perth Mint, discover the intricacies of coin-making and Australia’s gold industry. Elizabeth Quay is your go-to for water activities like kayaking and paddleboarding.

Visit Rottnest Island to see a smiling quokka. Photo / 123rf

Best eats

In Leederville, you’ll find a slew of trendy cafes. Don’t miss out on the local brunch spots where you can start your day with a classic flat white and smashed avo on toast. To experience more of the coffee culture, head to the suburb of Subiaco, which is buzzing with indie cafes.

For international fare, head to Northbridge for Asian fusion and authentic Italian eateries. Visit Fremantle’s Fisherman’s Wharf for their “Catch of the Day”, including their raved-about fish and chips. If you’re in the mood for fine dining, the CBD has options like Wildflower. You may also want to try the kangaroo tartare. If that’s a stretch too far, artisanal gelato from Chicho Gelato is an easy yes.

Perth offers a diverse culinary scene, from trendy cafes in Leederville to international cuisine in Northbridge and fine dining options in the CBD. Photo / 123rf

For more to see and do in Perth, see visitperth.com