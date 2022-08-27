Traditional French Polynesian dancers at Papeete, Tahiti. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the Week: Tahiti, French Polynesia

Why you should go: As the largest island in French Polynesia, mountainous Tahiti boasts lush rainforest valleys and towering waterfalls on the interior, and your choice of black- or white-sand beaches around the edges. It's renowned for its marine life, but with lively markets and a thriving arts and cultural side, there's also plenty to see and do away from the water.

Over-water bungalows are the accommodation of choice at Bora Bora, in the same island chain as Tahiti. Photo / 123rf

Top spots: Take a half or full day taxi boat trip around the island's breathtaking lagoons, and while away the hours snorkelling, swimming with sting rays, and exploring jungle coves. Head to Papeete for the excellent local market, shops and museums, and take a walking tour of Old Papeete. If it's beaches you're after, check out Plage de Toaroto for white sand and watersports, or Lafayette Beach for it's super-soft black sand and secluded surroundings. Surfers won't want to miss the legendary waves at Teahupo'o, while nearby Moorea is an ideal island-hopping day trip.

The harbour at Papeete, Tahiti's capital city. Photo / 123rf

Best eats: A mix of traditional Polynesian, French and Chinese flavours, Tahitian fare is diverse and delicious. Be sure to sample poisson cru, a go-to national dish of fresh raw tuna, lime juice, vegetables and coconut milk. Try the poulet fafa (chicken with taro leaves), cooked in a traditional ahima'a earth oven with volcanic rocks, and save room for po'e; a local favourite pudding made with banana puree, brown sugar and coconut cream.

A Tahitian favourite, poisson cru is made from fresh raw tuna, lime juice and coconut milk. Photo / 123rf

Getting there:Air New Zealand flies direct from Auckland to Tahiti.

Traveller info:There are no Covid-19 tests or vaccination requirements for travel to French Polynesia.