Only have 48 hours in Noosa? Here’s how to spend it

The easiest way to get the most out of your Noosa trip is to book a tour around the area. And Joel’s Journeys is the best of them.

Knowledgeable guides take you through valleys, peaks and undiscovered gems, such as the Glass House Mountains, the Noosa Hinterland, Rainbow Beach, Mary Valley, the Noosa Hinterland and the beaches, lakes and river. They offer private tours, group bookings and transfers that cover every aspect of Noosa you might want to experience.

Only in Noosa a short time? Take the Noosa Hinterland Tour, which expertly balances showing off not only the beautiful landscape but also the best food, alcohol and art the area has to offer.

Joel's Journey's is a great way to get the most out of your weekend.

First, unwind with a cup of tea or coffee beside the serene Lake Cootharaba, the biggest lake in the Noosa Everglades, before embarking on your adventure. Next, enjoy the local handicrafts, crafts and fresh produce at Kin Kin, a quaint community tucked away in the countryside after the picturesque drive. After that, have a delicious lunch at a restaurant in Pomona, then spend your spare time exploring Pomona’s art gallery or sampling gin at the nearby distillery.

After a mead tasting at a historic estate in the afternoon, there’s a stunning hidden overlook with expansive views of Noosa Heads and the hinterland. Enjoy a cheese platter and a fine wine tasting at a nearby winery to round off your day.

Dinner: Enjoy a taste of Italy at Locale

Nestled in the Mantra French Quarter, Locale Noosa offers delicious fresh produce, outstanding service and a tranquil setting that brings a little bit of Italy to Noosa’s Hastings St.

Day 2

Morning: Take a Jetski or surf lesson

Enjoy coffee and breakfast by the water before participating in one of the many on-the-water activities Noosa has to offer. If you’re in the mood for an exhilarating activity, try a thrilling jet ski ride with Noosa Watersports. As you travel across the breathtaking Laguna Bay and the striking Noosa Headland, the friendly staff is available to help you at every turn. A jet ski rental in Noosa will add something fresh, enjoyable and thrilling to your visit, regardless of your level of experience.

Or maybe you want to experience the world-famous Noosa surf firsthand.

Go Ride a Wave offers a variety of solutions to fit your interests and satisfy all of your surfing needs. The knowledgeable teachers are committed to making sure your time on the waves is both memorable and informative, whether you’re searching for group or one-on-one surf lessons.

Lunch: Bistro C

Savour lunch at Bistro C while admiring the scenery of Laguna Bay in Noosa. Each dish was developed by chef Dayle Merlo using local produce that the area has to offer as inspiration. The award-winning cuisine reflects his team’s love of food. The laid-back, light-filled area is ideal for a long lunch, afternoon cocktail, moonlit dinner or leisurely brunch.

Afternoon: Walk through Noosa’s National Park

Along with a huge network of forest trails that serve as a natural habitat for some of Australia’s most prized plants and animals, Noosa National Park boasts one of the most breathtaking coastal scenic walks.

Between July and October, it’s common to see whales breaching with their calves in the ocean.

Dinner: Dine with locals at Gusto

Gusto, a classic Noosaville eating experience that has grown to be popular among locals and tourists, perfectly reflects the laid-back atmosphere of the Noosa River.

Together with a thoughtfully chosen wine list, the menu offers contemporary Australian fare with a French flair.

Details

Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia

visitnoosa.com.au

GETTING THERE

Jetstar runs non-stop flights year-round between Auckland and Sunshine Coast Airport (Maroochydore), and Air New Zealand has seasonal flights between July and October.

Or, fly non-stop from Auckland to Brisbane Airport with Air NZ, Jetstar and China Airlines. From Brisbane Airport, the drive time to Noosa is 1 hour, 40 minutes.