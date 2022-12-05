NZ’s must-see summer festivals

Splore, an annual festival that kicked off in 1998, was built on an ethos of 'mindful partying' and respect for the whenua. Photo / Ainsley DS

‘Tis the season to sit under an open sky and soak up music in the long summer evenings.

With the return of festival season and international acts, the summer feels that bit more vibrant and the lineups that more exciting. From Scotland to Senegal, performers and festival goers are flocking to Aotearoa to be a part of the southern circuit of live music. As corners of the country transform from fields and parklands into pop-up tented towns, we’ve picked out the best festivals to liven up your summer.

Pack your gumboots, book a flight or plan a roadie, and do a sun dance!

Festival goers set up tents at the Rhythm and Alps in the Cardrona valley. Photo / Supplied

Rhythm and Alps, Wānaka

The South Island’s biggest party has 10,000 revellers pack into the Cardrona Valley each summer. Within easy reach of Queenstown or Wānaka for day-ticket holders, the Cadrona meadows are the jewel in the Crown Ranges. To overcome the remoteness, the festival is putting on “Yello!” shuttle buses to bring in the revellers. Four stages are packed with international acts including Chase & Status and Kiwi heroes such as Marlon Williams. Pitch up a tent and enjoy the alpine vibes.

December 29 - 31, rhythmandalps.co.nz

The crowd arrives at Rythm and Vines festival, in Gisborne for opening night. Photo / Matt Hamilton, Supplied

Rhythm and Vines, Gisborne

A highlight of the grape growers of Gizzy, this three-day music festival brings music to the East cape. Each year the genteel Waiohika Estate is transformed into a ravey dance festival. In the first part of the mainland to see sunrise, festivalgoers party the night away with no problems. Music is flavoured by DJ sets and live appearances from the likes of Dizzee Rascal and Dave Dobbyn. Turn it up!

December 29 - 31, rhythmandvines.co.nz

Lobo Fest, Dunedin

This grungy craft beer and garage band festival is true to the Dunedin Sound. Local Ōtepoti bands will be joined by Wellington’s The Black Seeds, who are headlining the one-day summer festival in Brighton, 20 minutes south of Dunedin on Taieri Mouth Road. It’s the summery, beachy sibling of the Lobo Winter festival.

February 18, lobofest.co.nz

Splore festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park. Photo / Supplied

Splore, Auckland

Held on the beaches at Tapapakanga Park, Splore in East Auckland is one of the few music festivals you can pull up to in a boat. The beachy atmosphere extends to the acts, performers and talks held across stages scattered throughout the park. 2023 is being headlined by Bret McKenzie and the aptly named Future Islands from the US.

To say costume is “encouraged” would be an understatement. The creative efforts of festival goers are part of the atmosphere at this arts festival. This year’s one-word theme is “Darling” and it’s sure to be fabulous.

February 24-26, splore.net

Aerial view of the Hokitika Wild Food Festival. Photo / Chris Mathieson





Wildfood Festival, Hokitika

As the name might suggest this festival began as a food festival for the culinary adventurous. However, you might be less aware that the Wild Food Festival is now a music festival as well. While the real stars are the huhu grubs, sweetbreads and exotic burgers, there’s plenty of fresh entertainment on offer. Offering tunes for all tastes, Dave Dobbyn, Zed and Cassie Henderson are playing the main stage. The West Coast’s legendary bushcraft and foods festival is a celebration of the West Coast’s individualistic spirit and specialities you’ll not find anywhere else.

March 11, wildfoods.co.nz

Womad is New Plymouth's premier world music festival. Picture / Supplied

Womad, Taranaki

Under the gaze of the mighty Maunga, Womad ( or World of Music, Arts and Dance) offers the most eclectic collection of entertainers and performances anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere. In its 20th year, the three-day festival of world music promises to open your ears to the best sounds on the globe. This year’s performers are representing countries from Aotearoa to Zambia, with headliners including Cimafunk, Fly My Pretties and Sampa The Great.

Just outside of New Plymouth, it’s a three-day, family-friendly festival that brings the world’s best music to this summer holiday hotspot.

March 17-19, womad.co.nz

Festivities at Earth Beat Festival in the Kaipara Harbour. Picture / Supplied

Earth Beat, Kaipara Harbour

The country’s most “Earth-friendly” arts and wellbeing festival, Earth Beat is a five-day extravaganza in Kaipara and Northland’s most chilled-out arts festival. Big names, including the Kaya Project, join some more experimental sounds to create a week-long lineup. As a family-friendly festival, kids under 14 attend for free and there’s a programme that promises something for all the whānau.

March 22 - 26, earthbeatfestival.com











