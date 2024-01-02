NZ Herald's Best Beach competition is back for 2024 and we need you to tell us your favourite. Here's everything you need to know about how to nominate and then vote for NZ's best beach. Video / Molly Floyd

What do you love about the beach?

What I love about beaches is that they remind us how big the world really is. You can be standing on a beach and know that it reaches so far out to different lands, languages, cultures and people. It’s one of the best things about nature.

What activities do you like to do at the beach?

Eat! I love a beach lunch. Chicken rolls, crunchy chips, hot chips, ice creams etc. I also love to make sand castles with my nieces and nephews. And of course, tan!

What do you have planned this summer?

Honestly, to not do much. I had a very busy December, work-wise. So for the rest of this summer I plan to take a good break. Go to the West Auckland beaches with whānau and friends. Relax and enjoy summer before another busy year!

Where’s your favourite family-friendly beach?

Cornwallis in West Auckland. It’s very calm for kids to enjoy. Great big trees to keep the family sheltered. I have had a lot of family birthdays there.

Where’s your favourite city beach?

Is Waiheke included as city? Because I actually was stranded on a beach at Waiheke once. It was beautiful. But being stranded there for hours probably wasn’t the best.

What is your favourite surf beach?

I don’t surf at all. But I love Piha. It’s pretty rough out there but surfers love it.

Piha Beach is one of NZ's best surfing beaches. But will it make the finalists' list in the Herald's search? Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Favourite camping beach in NZ?

My whānau and I used to camp at Waihī Beach when we were growing up. It’s a great beach and campsite. I would love to go back there as an adult.

Where’s your favourite hidden gem beach?

My friends and I used to always do this Anawhata walk in the Waitākeres. After a hike, you’d end up at this private beach on the other side of Piha. It’s amazing. Hardly anyone goes there. My friends and I would spend the whole day there.

