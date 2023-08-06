Make the most of Mount Maunganui this winter. Photo / Rambo Estrada

Destination of the week: Mount Maunganui

Why you should go

So, you’ve been to Mount Maunganui umpteen times and you’ve always missioned up the maunga for the stupendous view. What next? May we suggest seeing The Mount by marathon? This month marks the annual Mount Maunganui running festival, with routes including 21km, 10km and 5km options. Don’t worry, you’ll circumnavigate Mauao’s base, not head for the summit. With scores of people descending on the seaside town over the weekend of August 26, even if you’re not a runner, the atmosphere is electric.

Magnificent Mauao; the main focal point in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

Top spots

Once you’ve run up a sweat, cool off with an icecream from Mount Made. The flavours are all made from scratch and sourced from local suppliers such as Solomon’s Gold Chocolate and Sommerfield’s Strawberries. From here, sore runners’ limbs (and frostbitten spectators) can sink into the 39-degree heat of Mount Hot Pools, a mere hop from the finish line. Take advantage of winter deals that include private hot pools and massage packages for two.

Sink into the 39-degree heat of Mount Hot Pools in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

When it’s time to let someone else do all the “legwork”, join a local tour. You’ll find several dolphin-watching trips departing from nearby Tauranga, and a cool V8 Chevy Trike Tour to see every top spot in and around The Mount.

Best eats

In the heart of town, Solera is a Spanish-influenced tapas and wine bar that showcases lesser-known wine varietals from across Aotearoa. Book in for the Kitchen Bar experience and sit directly in front of the chefs. Alternatively, try Izakai for traditional Japanese cuisine with an NZ twist. Meat lovers will want to make tracks to Fife Lane, well known for its steaks, and plant-based diners can’t go wrong with Gratitude Eatery. Tuck into hearty and healthy buckwheat pancakes and wholesome vege bowls. There’s even a kids’ corner for tots intent on boycotting the highchair.

Izakai mixes traditional Japanese cuisine with NZ flare. Photo / Tourism Bay of Plenty

For more things to see and do, visit bayofplentynz.com