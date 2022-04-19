Dine at Little Aosta this autumn, then head out and explore Arrowtown and further afield. Photo / Queenstown NZ

The team behind Arrowtown's Aosta have a new baby in the works - Little Aosta. Serving up fresh Italian fare and relaxed, friendly vibes, it is right next to its older sibling. Here, chefs Ben Bayly, Steve Sepsy, Giulio Barducci, and front of house Vanessa Cagnola recommend Arrowtown's best eats and autumn activities.

Why should visitors come to Little Aosta?

Ben: Little Aosta is simple, approachable, affordable and delicious Italian cuisine with wine available by the carafe - our wines are for drinking not thinking! Little Aosta is designed to be the place you want to go for a family meal or takeaway; it's like Nonna's cooking, using almost exclusively local products and produce.

The menu is divided into antipasti, sourdough wood-fired pizzetta, woodfired meatballs and salsicce (sausage), hand-crafted family-sized pastas that serve 2-4, secondi (mains) that serve 2-4, and dolci (dessert). We're open Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm, and during the winter season the restaurant will be open from 3pm for apres-ski drinks and snacks outside by the open fire.

Some of the foodie delights on offer at Little Aosta. Photo / Sam Stewart

As well as Little Aosta and Aosta, where are some of your favourite places to eat and drink in Arrowtown?

Ben: I love a good brekkie and coffee at the Chop Shop – their nasi goreng with a fried egg on top is super-naughty but so good, and later in the day, I enjoy a pint of craft beer at The Fork and Tap.

Giulio: I like to go to The Dishery, especially for their Bloody Mary.

Vanessa:For a nice beer or quick bite, I head to Slow Cuts.

How about in Queenstown or further afield in Central Otago?

Ben: I love The Sherwood, it's such a quirky place to stay. It's hipster and nonchalant and the food is outstanding. Also Amisfield Restaurant & Cellar Door because I love how chef Vaughan Mabee takes ingredients to the maximum. And finally, Gibbston Valley Winery as it's historic with great food and wine, especially the chardonnay.

Chef Ben Bayly stokes the wood-fired oven at Little Aosta. Photo / Sam Stewart

Giulio: I do enjoy a nice and easy steak and beer at Atlas in town. I'm also a big fan of Kappa and their traditional Japanese cuisine and sakes.

Vanessa: My favourite spot for breakfast or lunch is The Boatshed, and it has the best coffee. For a fancy dinner, I love going to Jervois Steakhouse and the cocktails there are amazing. For a more casual meal, there's nothing better than Yonder.

Steve: I love a little escape over the hill to Wānaka, and Kika has been one of my favourites there for years.

When you have a day off, what's your favourite activity?

Ben: In the summer I love the hiking in Arrowtown. Sawpit Gully track is a favourite, you can be a few minutes out of Arrowtown and it feels like you're in the middle of nowhere, with great views of the Whakatipu Basin.

In the winter, we chefs have been known to jump in the car and have a quick ski in the afternoon before dinner service.

Giulio: I'm a wine lover, so I like to go to wine tastings at all the different wineries around Cromwell.

Vanessa: I love taking my old flatmate's dog (I dog-sit him at least once a week) for long walks around Lake Hayes and Shotover. He is the perfect companion, especially because he doesn't disturb me while I am listening to my favourite podcast.

Chef Giulio Barducci loves going wine tasting in Central Otago on his days off from the restaurant. Photo / Sam Stewart

Steve: Warmer days are for swimming in the Arrow River or fruit picking in Roxburgh. When it comes to winter there is only one thing I want to do: chase that snow.

What's your favourite off-the-beaten-track spot in the region, and why should visitors check it out?

Ben: Macetown is an abandoned gold mining town 30 minutes by four-wheel-drive or a few hours' walk up the Arrowtown river. It's amazing to see the original buildings from the late 1800s. There's no other place like it in New Zealand. There are also wild hops growing up there which people (including our team) go up and harvest to make homebrew beer – the same hops the gold miners planted back in the day.

Vanessa: I love the hiking tracks around Bob's Cove. The scenery is amazing no matter the weather and it's perfect for some solitude.

Steve: Moke Lake is only 45 minutes from Arrowtown with a great DoC campsite, and beautiful lake walks. I hear the fishing is going to be amazing in 2023 from the rainbow trout release program, and I can't wait to put one or two on the barbecue.

