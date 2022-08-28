The festival includes music stages at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables. Photo / supplied

Quentin Nolan, from Snow Machine Queenstown, talks about DJs on mountains and a shot at a world record at the city's newest ski and music festival.

This is the inaugural event in Queenstown and we couldn't be more amped. From September 7-10, it's set to be a pretty unique and special week of activities, shredding, music and apres-ski events. The main arena is in town, but we are also custom building four stages to help bring the much-loved European tradition of apres-ski to new heights. There will be two stages on both Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, where most of our lineup will be playing exclusive DJ sets every day.

DJs from Aotearoa and beyond are a key part of the lineup at Queenstown's Snow Machine festival. Photo / supplied

The one festival pass gives you access to all on-mountain stages and the main arena. As well, there are optional add-on events you can purchase tickets to, including afterparties each night, the Bungy Launch party on Tuesday at AJ Hackett Bungy Kawarau Bridge, the Canyon Kick Off on Wednesday and the Polar Bare on Thursday. We also have locals' tickets available from our pop-up boutique in Queenstown.

At the Polar Bare, we're going for a world-record attempt for having the most people ski down a mountain in swimsuits at the same time. There ain't nothing more invigorating than a bit of spring skiing on a bluebird day in your togs! The Russians hold the record at 1973 people down in one group. We're certainly going to give them a run for their money. There are still spots available but you must register in advance.

The festival promises skiing by day and music gigs by night. Photo / supplied

Snow Machine Queenstown has been three years in the making. Working in the event space over the past few years has been challenging but, as they say, "a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor". From the 700 staff it takes to hold the event to the 150 businesses that help bring it to life – it's a wonderful and exciting ecosystem we're grateful to be a part of. And now the countdown is on!

For details, see snow-machine.nz