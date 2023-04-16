Almost complete seclusion exists on the Chatham Islands. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Chatham Islands

Why you should go

With cooler months rapidly approaching - and following a summer of busy beaches and tents pitched on a 2sq m hankerchief of grass, perhaps you’re ready to say ta-rah to the crowds. Sitting 800km east of the New Zealand mainland, the Chatham Islands are home to roughly 600 permanent residents. It is regularly pipped as one of the world’s most isolated places where daily temperatures over winter hover around 6-10C, but that’s a great excuse to pack your woollies and step out – unperturbed by others – for a hike in the wilderness, or a meet-greet with the local seals. Solitude exists at the end of a flight, with departures from both Auckland and Wellington taking around two hours.

The Chatham Islands are home to roughly 600 permanent residents. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Comprising two main islands, Pitt Island and the larger Chatham Island, base yourself on the latter for highlights such as Admiral Garden, a sanctuary for birds, bees and butterflies (and now you!) as well as Te Hau Kohaki Wetland Reserve, coastal bush walks, sculptures and nearby Long Beach. The Go Wild Apiary delights with its rare bees – the world’s last-known Black British honeybee -, beehive walks and freeze-dry honey. Stay at Hotel Chatham, the island’s largest hotel or venture to Pitt Island, a 50-minute boat ride or 20-minute flight away. Book a full-day Pitt Island Day Tour with Flowerpot Bay Lodge and as a bonus, stay overnight in one of their five en suite guest rooms overlooking the bay.

Coastal hikes in The Chatham Islands are pleasingly devoid of other people. Photo / Corey Serravite; Unsplash

Best eats

You’ve ditched the city, so a globally acclaimed cuisine scene is not at your disposal - but hearty goodness is. Make things easy and enjoy included daily meals at Flowerpot Bay Lodge, or head back to Hotel Chatham for fresh seafood and locally brewed Chatham Island lager – made with Admiral Garden honey.

For more to see and do, visit chathamislands.co.nz