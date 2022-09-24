As well as exploring the local cafes and beaches, visitors to Pukekohe should stop by the Manukau Heads Lighthouse at the top of Awhitu Peninsula. Photo / Aucklandnz

As well as exploring the local cafes and beaches, visitors to Pukekohe should stop by the Manukau Heads Lighthouse at the top of Awhitu Peninsula. Photo / Aucklandnz

Novelist Darin Dance talks about penning spy stories, and why Pukekohe is a great place for bargain hunting, beach exploring and enjoying a beer with the locals.

I decided to write a spy novel because I love reading them, the real-world conflicts and ethical debates that the characters wrestle with as they pursue their chosen career I find fascinating. My main character faces his own demons and attempts to solve them in a very Kiwi way.

When it comes to what makes Pukekohe special, it's he tangata, he tangata, he tangata - the people. I had the privilege of living in Pukekohe's nearby small seaside village of Clarks Beach a few years back and to support my writing, I'd pour pints at the Clarks Beach Golf Club a couple of evenings a week. There's a great sense of community, and it's not just Pukekohe but the whole Counties area, it's full of real down-to-earth Kiwis.

Crime writer Darin Dance says Pukekohe is a relaxed place to live. Photo / supplied

If you are looking for a good old movie, some inspiration for a 70s retro idea or just wanting to check out all the old vinyl covers on the walls, Kaos Cafe is the place to go, and they make great coffee to boot. The Caterpillar Cafe next to the library is another great spot to enjoy a coffee and cake, and Chin Wags Restaurant at Clarks Beach also does a fine meal.

I love the charity shops in Pukekohe and still visit them a couple of times a month. It's all in the timing. You just never know what you may score until you pop in and, like anything in life, it is sifting through the "trash" to find the treasure. Often I find some great books and other treasures to upcycle.

Karioitahi Beach is known for it's rugged beauty and wild waves. Photo / ATEED

Other cool things to do in the area include catching waves at Karioitahi Beach, visiting the Manukau Heads Lighthouse at the top of Awhitu Peninsula, and exploring Awhitu Regional Park or Henrys Reserve. For safe beach swimming, I recommend heading to Clarks Beach, then grabbing a pint at the Clarks Beach Golf Club with some of the friendliest locals you will find.

Darin Dance's new book, Whiskey Lima Golf, is available from bachdoctorpress.com and in bookstores.