Exploring the mysterious Kaimanawa Wall. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Fossick around in history to discover incinerated forest fossils, ancient rock art and mysterious stone walls this winter, writes Ceana Priest.

You don't have to stray too far off the beaten path to discover historical oddities to tempt the family outdoors during the cooler months. Scattered throughout the North Island are plenty of short adventures that offer a glimpse into our nation's intriguing past. Although some can be easily explained, others are more perplexing. Luckily, most are a mere five minutes from the car, so have a rummage through time with the family and decide for yourself on these quirky adventures.

Kaimanawa Wall | SH5 Taupō to Napier

These are probably some of the most unusual rocks in New Zealand you can drive to. The mysteriously rectangular rock blocks have sparked wide-ranging debate since being discovered; are they from a pre-Māori civilisation, a megalithic "power node", or perhaps an ancient temple of learning? While various creative theories abound, geologists have visited and concluded that natural fractures in the 330,000-year-old volcanic ignimbrite rock created the block shapes. But visit and decide for yourself! The winding drive through the beech forest to the wall is beautiful year-round.

Need to know: 28 km from Taupō on SH5, turn on to Taharua Rd, then Clements Mill Rd through Kaimanawa Forest Park. The wall is almost precisely 12km on your left.

Takapuna Fossil Forest | North Shore, Auckland

Poking through the shoreline at Takapuna Beach are the unearthed remains of a dense forest incinerated by lava about 140,000 years ago. Thin layers of basalt lava flowed from Pupuke Volcano through the former coastal forest, creating "standing torches" of the trees, and leaving behind cylindrical moulds of sturdy stumps and fallen trunks. Pick your way through the fossil forest, which has become visible as water levels slowly receded during the last few thousand years, peer into the hollows and look for wood grains. Don't miss the most impressive mould, reaching a depth of three metres under a grill further along the coastal walking trail.

Need to know: Walking only. Dogs on leads. Visit at low tide. Takapuna boat ramp, The Promenade, Auckland.

The fascinating fossil forest at Takapuna Beach is best explored at low tide. Photo / Jon Paul Dreamstime

Raglan Tattooed Rocks | Manu Bay, Raglan

Although the markings have faded on the two remaining boulders perched beside the wild Tasman Sea, peer closely, and you'll see ancient whorls and loops providing a glimpse into hidden civilisations. More of these carved boulders were discovered in 1862, but some have been destroyed or gone missing. As to who made the markings, that's up for debate.

Raglan's tattooed rocks provide a glimpse into ancient civilisations. Photo / Outdoor Kid

However, the carvings show similarities to writings from far-flung places worldwide, with tales of nearby shipwrecks and pre-Māori civilisations on offer if you spend an afternoon deep-diving into online blogs. But for an afternoon of intrigue, this adventure across a rocky shoreline has bracing sea breezes and a chance to admire an ancient form of communication hidden in plain sight.

Need to know: Walking only. From the Manu Bay boat ramp walk over the rocks towards Ngarunui Beach. About halfway there (approximately 600 metres) look out for the obvious split rock beneath the cliffs. Visit at low tide for easier access. Manu Bay Reserve is about 12km from Raglan. Dogs on leads.

Punaromia Rock Art | Tarawera Landing, Rotorua

Submerged for nearly two decades after the Tarawera eruption in 1886, it wasn't until Lake Tarawera receded in the early 1900s that these impressive images were partially uncovered. While their age is unknown, the waka motifs drawn in kōkōwai/red ochre on rhyolite stone are surprisingly clear, despite their watery history. The art is protected under the Historic Places Act and the guardianship of the local Māori tribe, Tūhourangi. Steps lead down to the protective grill surrounding the rock face, allowing a closer look.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 10 minutes return. From the car park, turn left at the shoreline. Tarawera Landing is about 17km from Rotorua.

Ancient waka motifs are clearly visible in the once-submerged Tarawera rock art. Photo / Outdoor Kid.

Lake Disappear | Te Mata/Raglan

Beneath a remote Waikato valley is an underground network of caves that occasionally creates an impressive but temporary glistening lake surrounded by rolling pasture. Unfortunately, this quirky geological feature lives up to its name, making it an interesting yet challenging adventure to find.

Raglan's Lake Disappear can be a challenge to find. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Visit after prolonged rain, and you might see where an ancient lava flow has diverted the course of Pākihi Stream into a limestone sinkhole. Here, it flows underground through a cave system for a couple of kilometres and emerges on its way to Aotea Harbour. The valley fills with the seasonal Lake Disappear when the caves become waterlogged. This is an excellent bonus adventure after visiting the nearby Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls.

Need to know: Visible from the road. Turn off Hamilton/Raglan Highway SH23 into Te Mata Rd, then left into Kāwhia Ro. Travel past Wairēinga/Bridal Veil Falls for about 2.7km on Kāwhia Rd. Pākihi Stream is on the left.

Ceana Priest is the author of family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks. See outdoorkid.co.nz