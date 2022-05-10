Lake Kainui has a flat, meandering trail perfect for kids on bikes. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Budding botanists can whip out their magnifying glasses to discover critters lurking in the shallows of Waikato's peat lakes on these whānau-approved adventures, writes Ceana Priest.

In the early 1800s, the Waikato basin was a soggy mess. Peat lakes and wetlands covered the landscape, shaded by towering stands of kahikatea trees.

Yet today, only a quarter of this thriving ecosystem remains after vast swathes were drained for farmland. But hiding beneath the murky surface of the region's remaining 31 peat lakes are hardy critters, including whirligig beetles, seed shrimps and even freshwater jellyfish – while reclusive native birds stalk through the shallows eyeing them up.

Not all Waikato peat lakes are publicly accessible. Alongside well-known Lake Rotoroa at Hamilton Lake Domain, here are four more that offer easy family strolling, and an opportunity to find the world's skinniest caterpillar, Fred the Thread. Find out more at wetlandtrust.org.nz

Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, Baverstock

Since 2004, more than 350,000 planted trees and shrubs have transformed this area into a retreat for kōtare/sacred kingfisher, ruru/morepork and matuku/white-faced heron. As you wander around, signposts indicate the planted areas and the land type; lake edge, basin through to ridge and hill slopes.

The Northern Loop heads up the hill through established planting to the car park opposite the zoo. The Southern Loop takes in the lake's main highlights, including viewing platforms.

A repurposed old barn has become an interpretation centre – and a shelter during grim weather – with signs explaining the area's history.



Need to know: Suitable for walking and buggies. Allow 1 hour for a relaxed exploration. Toilets near shelter within the park. Two entrances: opposite Hamilton Zoo or on Baverstock Rd. No dogs.

Lake Kainui, Horsham Downs

This flat trail winds through tightly clumped stands of trees with the lake lapping at their roots. Keep an eye out for the maimais hidden on the lake edge - ranging from dilapidated to quite impressive.

Bring the buggies and bikes as this is an excellent spot for littlies to test out their two-wheeled skills. You can stroll around the lake in either direction from the car park for great views west to the Hakarimata Ranges.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, buggies and bikes. Allow 1 hour (3.3 km) loop. Open daylight hours. Closed during duck hunting season. Dogs on leads. Entrance off Lake Rd, Horsham Downs, Hamilton.

Lake Kainui has a flat, meandering trail perfect for kids on bikes. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Lake Rotopiko & Jurassic Forest, Ōhaupō

Hidden behind a predator-proof fence, this 18,000-year-old peat lake has a well-graded walking trail looping around its shoreline. Activity stations will have kids playing mudfish scrabble, eels and ladders – and peering through the cane rush looking for the one-millimetre-wide Fred the Thread caterpillar.

Also, don't miss the side-track through the ancient Jurassic forest with its wizened kahikatea trees and friendly fantail/pīwakawaka. The walk is part of the Department of Conservation Toyota Kiwi Guardians programme – you can download an activity map at doc.govt.nz.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 1 hour to complete the loop - more if avidly doing the activities. No dogs. Rustic toilet. Located 4km south of Ōhaupō on SH3 - only accessible southbound.

Lake Ngāroto, Te Awamutu

A stroll or bike around this natural wetland should keep the troops entertained when cabin fever sets in. Plenty of information signs gives everyone the perfect excuse to stop and have a breather while learning about the largest peat lake in the Waipā district.

The path includes a few kilometres of boardwalk, which skirt historic pā sites beside the lake. Bring a ball to kick around as there's a large grassed area beside the car park. There's an excellent cultural and conservation tour available at tearawai.nz.

Need to know: Suitable for walking, buggies and bikes. Allow 1 hour to 1 hour 30 min (5.7 km) for walking the loop. Dogs on leads. Toilets available. Bank Rd, Te Awamutu.

Ceana Priest is the author of the family-friendly Outdoor Kid guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz

For more on the region, go to waikatonz.com

For more NZ travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz