NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Hawke's Bay

Cycling Cape Coast in Hawke's Bay with Coastal Wine Cycles. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

1. Church Road Winery, Napier

Just when you thought there was nothing new under the sun, Church Road Winery has launched a two-hour premium experience as the ultimate tribute to its founder Tom McDonald. Oenophiles can discover Church Road's iconic TOM range through an intimate wine-tasting in the winery's underground museum, matched with savoury bites. At Askerne Estate, a family-owned boutique winery near Havelock North specialising in aromatic and dessert wines, visitors can try a selection of four desserts with four matching wines.

church-road.com

2. Swiss-Belboutique Napier, Napier

Swiss-Belboutique Napier is a new premium hotel in the heart of Napier, five-star accommodation in a modern Art Deco design with 52 rooms and suites, restaurant and lobby bar, fitness centre and undercover parking. Saffron Social Kitchen serves contemporary dishes from 6.30am-10.30pm. Swiss-Belhotel International is a global brand with more than 30 years of hospitality experience.

swiss-belboutiquenapier.com

3. Coastal Wine Cycles Bike Tours, Haumoana

Discover the Hawke's Bay cycling trails and some of the region's most awarded wineries without risking your licence and with the expert guidance of a Master of Wine. Coastal Wine Cycles has teamed with Simon Nash MW for bespoke bike tours to selected wineries, with Nash tailoring the ride to meet your requirements, interests and wine knowledge. Based on Te Awanga Coast, Coastal uses classic beach cruiser bikes from California with wide seats, swept-back handlebars, baskets, bells and oversize tyres – perfect for comfortable and relaxed cycling.

winecycles.co.nz

4. Events and Festivals, Hawke's Bay

Perfectly positioned on the Pacific coast midway between Auckland and Wellington, Hawke's Bay has a fair claim to be Aotearoa's events capital. Alongside annual crowd-pleasers – the marathon, Horse of the Year, Mission Estate Concert and Bridge Pa Wine Festival – a dozen new or upgraded shindigs are in the works. These include the Art Deco Festival (February 16-20) with new balls and parties; First We Eat (Church Road Winery, March 24) combining musicians, craft beer and wine with chefs' culinary creations; Nest Fest indy music (Tomoana Showgrounds, January 15); SIX60 (McLean Park, April 2) and for foodies, Summer F.A.W.C! (January 28-February 6) with a new signature event, The F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch, on opening day.

Step back in time with Napier's Art Deco tour. Photo / Art Deco Trust

5. Art Deco Tour, Napier

Relive the glitz and glamour of The Great Gatsby era, discovering Napier's remarkable history and architecture while travelling in style in one of the Art Deco Trust's 1930s vintage limousines. The tour finishes at one of the region's most iconic buildings, the National Tobacco Building, now home to The Urban Winery, where the king of chardonnay, Tony Bish, creates his globally respected wines in giant concrete eggs, accompanied with platters and chatter; then walk next door to the National Gin Distillery for a tour and more tastings. You'll be grateful to know that at the end of the four-hour tour, you'll be transported back to your bed for the night.

artdeconapier.com

