Kiwi soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms says visiting Croatia was one of her most memorable holidays. Photo / Supplied

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

When I was 14, I did an exchange to Nouméa for a few weeks. I distinctly remember faxing my parents to tell them I’d arrived safely – now I’m showing my age!

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

My grandmother’s bach at Waihī Beach. I come from a huge family, 27 cousins on my mum’s side, and we would all gather there in the summer holidays, aunts and uncles sleeping in the garage, cousins in caravans, kids in tents. Waihī Beach is still one of my favourite places on Earth.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Music and art. I seek out composer’s birthplaces and graves wherever I go. I dragged my sister through a cemetery in Prague to find Dvorak’s grave. She couldn’t have cared less. I went to Salzburg specifically to do the Sound of Music tour.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

Iceland. When I was living in Hamburg, my Icelandic flatmate invited me home with her for Easter. Her sister worked in a remote hotel that was completely empty. Can you imagine? We were the only people staying there! It was like The Shining. That whole trip was wild.

Kiwi soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms on holiday in Iceland. Photo / Supplied

And the worst?

I don’t think I’ve had a worst trip because even if things go wrong, I love to retell the disaster and laugh about it. I’ve had some bad accommodation – I once stayed in a hostel in Russia that literally had broken ceramic dolls’ heads lying over the floor of the reception area.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I’m either an over-packer who regrets it or an under-packer who regrets it. Don’t come to me for advice.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

I knew that Siena in Italy was going to be lovely, but nobody told me it was going to be golden and magical, like a fairytale. I also had the best meal of my life there.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

The sunrise on Waiheke Island, January 1, 2008. That’s pretty specific! And for a sunset, Hvar, Croatia – we rode a moped up a hill and had a beer at the top.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I unpack immediately and put on loads of washing. I wasn’t always like this! I just love being in a tidy and organised home – probably because my work is so chaotic, jumping from project to project.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

I’m away from home at the moment rehearsing Così fan tutte so I’m missing my kids and my fancy coffee machine. I’m a Wellingtonian, so the motel plunger isn’t doing it for me right now.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Living overseas made me appreciate NZ so much more. I mean, Switzerland is very nice, but have you seen the Southern Alps?

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Trying local cuisine, and attempting to order it in the native language.

Kiwi opera singer Georgia Jamieson Emms, who will be performing in NZ Opera's Cosi fan tutte from May 31 to July 2. Photo / Tabitha Arthur Photography

Soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms performs in NZ Opera’s Così fan tutte by Mozart, May 31 - June 4 in Auckland, June 14-18 in Wellington and June 28-July 2 in Christchurch. nzopera.com