Ruru wines is one of Alexandra's many vineyards and wineries. Photo / Will Nelson / Tourism Central Otago

Destination of the week: Alexandra

Why you should go

Come July, a trip to Queenstown is high on most people’s agenda, notably for the snow. Rather than jet home with sore skier’s limbs, add a little me-time in Alexandra to relax. It’s not much more than an hour from Queenstown by car (call it 90 minutes if you make it a leisurely drive with stops) and home to vineyards, cycle trails and of course, the iconic Clock on the Hill, which has overlooked the town for more than 50 years. The five-minute walk to the clockface presents beautiful views across Central Otago, including the Clutha River.

Alexandra's Clock on the Hill has been overlooking the town for more than 50 years. Photo / Andrea Lauder

Top spots

If you’re missing the outdoor action, IceinLine is home to the Southern Hemisphere’s largest outdoor ice skating rink, with the opportunity to try curling if you book in advance.

The Millennium Track connects Alexandra Bridge (pictured) to the Clyde Bridge. Photo / Doug Griffiths / Tourism Central Otago

The Millennium Track is a 12km walkway and cycle path that connects Alexandra Bridge to the Clyde Bridge while tracing the banks of Clutha River, or for more intensity, the Roxburgh Gorge Trail is a 34km cycle route complete with historic relics from the gold-rush era. Look out for small shelters built into the rock face by miners. You’ll also find more than 10 boutique wineries in Alexandra, with wine tours ranging from small and relaxed to a 4WD romp across the countryside with Rock and Tussock Safaris.

The Roxburgh Gorge Trail is a 34km cycle route complete with historic relics. Photo / James Jubb / Tourism Central Otago

Best eats

An original courthouse built in 1876, the Courthouse Cafe is now a, yep you guessed it, a cafe. It has all the aesthetics of a former justice building and these days there are meringues – if one Google review is to be believed - “the size of your head.” Ferris Road Brewery is your go-to for craft beers as well as Central Otago wines and wood-fired pizzas cooked on-site.

Burgers (and meringues) the size of your head at the Courthouse Cafe. Photo / James Jubb / Tourism Central Otago

