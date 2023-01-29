Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure
Lei your head
If Kauai, Hawaii is on your wish list, make it extra special with a stay at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Opening mid-February, it’s the latest world-class wellness resort to hit Kauai’s North Shore. Enjoy a personalised programme of fitness and nutrition, relax by the pool and keep an eye out for Fido on a lilo - dogs are welcome too. See 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay
Forces unite
It’s good to keep things all in one place - just ask Top of the South, a snazzy new website showcasing the very best touring routes for Hurunui, Kaikōura, Marlborough, Nelson Tasman and the West Coast. Having recognised an increased demand for a better, more streamlined visitor experience, the regional tourism organisations joined forces. The result is a one-stop shop for all five destinations. Check it out at topofthesouthnz.com/
Something spe-shell
Giving those crowd-pleasing penguins a run for their money, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium in Auckland has revealed a new, $1.6 million Sea Cave Adventure zone. A what’s what of The Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, visitors can learn all about our rocky shores and native marine species via interactive displays, a hands-on rockpool and family fun games. See visitsealife.com/auckland
Delta. Foxtrot . . . Bravo!
Three cheers if you’re planning on heading to Tinseltown later this year. From October 30, Delta Air Lines will be launching its debut Auckland to Los Angeles service: the only US airline to do so. Choose to fly Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One customers can take full advantage of lie-flat seats whereas the main cabin boasts everything you’d expect from long haul including in-seat entertainment.