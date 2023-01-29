The new 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Hawaii. Photo / Supplied

Lei your head

If Kauai, Hawaii is on your wish list, make it extra special with a stay at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Opening mid-February, it’s the latest world-class wellness resort to hit Kauai’s North Shore. Enjoy a personalised programme of fitness and nutrition, relax by the pool and keep an eye out for Fido on a lilo - dogs are welcome too. See 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay

A room with a view at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay. Photo / Supplied

Forces unite

It’s good to keep things all in one place - just ask Top of the South, a snazzy new website showcasing the very best touring routes for Hurunui, Kaikōura, Marlborough, Nelson Tasman and the West Coast. Having recognised an increased demand for a better, more streamlined visitor experience, the regional tourism organisations joined forces. The result is a one-stop shop for all five destinations. Check it out at topofthesouthnz.com/

Kaikoura's many attractions include albatross encounters. Photo / Supplied

Something spe-shell

Giving those crowd-pleasing penguins a run for their money, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium in Auckland has revealed a new, $1.6 million Sea Cave Adventure zone. A what’s what of The Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, visitors can learn all about our rocky shores and native marine species via interactive displays, a hands-on rockpool and family fun games. See visitsealife.com/auckland

The new Sea Cave Adventure Zone at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s. Photo / SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s

Delta. Foxtrot . . . Bravo!

Three cheers if you’re planning on heading to Tinseltown later this year. From October 30, Delta Air Lines will be launching its debut Auckland to Los Angeles service: the only US airline to do so. Choose to fly Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One customers can take full advantage of lie-flat seats whereas the main cabin boasts everything you’d expect from long haul including in-seat entertainment.