The restaurant at the Novotel hotel in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Wellingtonian Michael Neilsen discovers a staycation at Novotel Wellington is just the ticket while experiencing the capital’s Beervana Festival and Wellington On a Plate

Little else presents more relief than ending a busy week at work knowing an escape to a hotel for the night is on the cards.

And while venturing outside your home city is the norm in this scenario, there’s a certain charm in a staycation that affords you both the assurances of your usual surroundings and the luxuries of a hotel.

It was the opportunity presented to my colleague and I ahead of what turned out to be a hectic weekend of burgers and beers at the Beervana Festival and the wide array of options at Wellington On a Plate.

Efficiency is key in this situation. We leave the office and head right down the Terrace to the Novotel, hoping for a smooth transition from the front desk to the room and then out the door to enjoy what the capital city has to offer.

The few minutes we have waiting at reception allow us to take in the family-friendly setting that welcomes visitors.

An immediate eye-catcher is the life-size set of armour presented in a glass case. Hardly a common sight in a hotel.

It turns out to be a prop from the Lord of the Rings series, second-age Gondorian armour. A nice Kiwi touch that many international guests will no doubt enjoy.

The Lord of the Rings prop is not a common feature across Wellington hotels. Photo / Adam Pearse

More typical are the sounds of families starting their weekend. Two children are locked in a tense battle on the foosball table, one of the great outcomes of New Zealand hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Pleasant staff have us on our way swiftly and in no time, we’re in our room with beer in hand.

The two-bed room is perfectly arranged for our needs - a simple set-up with all the essentials. It has a clean and organised feel to it that could provide a comfortable night-in.

Superior King room at Novotel Wellington hotel.

With a jam-packed schedule planned for the evening, we drop our gear and we’re out the door.

On our return in a slightly less coordinated state, the soft mattresses are a godsend and lead to deep slumber for the pair of us.

A high-pressure shower in the morning goes a long way to shaking off the bleariness. A view through the nearby buildings to Wellington’s uncommonly calm harbour prompts excitement for the day ahead.

An evening of beers and burgers is set to be followed by much of the same the following day. An easy check-out gets us on our way.

The combination of a new setting in familiar surroundings gives you the best of both worlds.

all.accor.com

A view of the water was soothing for sore heads in the morning. Photo / Adam Pearse



