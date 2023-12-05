New Caledonia's swimming ban has been overturned. Photo / moonstagram, Nouvelle Caledonie

The capital of New Caledonia has lifted a seven-month swimming ban at the city’s beaches in time for Christmas, as Noumea declares shark-defences sufficient.

Since the end of May swimming has been prohibited.

The ban was put in place to temporarily stop “all swimming in the 300m coastal strip”, following a spate of shark attacks in the capital.

From this morning, December 6, the Baie des Citrons welcomed back its first dippers, with lifeguard supervision from 8.45am to 5pm.

A 750m shark netting barrier has been put in place in time for the summer season, freeing up a 10ha protected area for swimmers.

“Swimming and water sports will once again be permitted on most Noumea beaches and islets from December 6, with the exception of Chateau Royal and Meridien beaches, which will reopen only on December 8,” says the national tourism promotion website.

These temporary barriers will be replaced by a permanent shark net by the end of March 2024.

A statement from destination management Nouvelle Caledonie said that the swimming ban was necessary to rethink safe beach management, “while policies were put in place to regulate the most dangerous species and organise the gradual installation of anti-shark protection nets.”

The end of the ban has been greeted by tourism operators and watersport lovers alike.

Anse Vata's swimming ban has been overturned as Noumea reverses seven-month halt on watersports. Photo / Terres de Lumiere, Nouvelle Caledonie

“Certainly the economic impact has affected our work, that’s for sure,” bar owner Francisco Maie told ABC’s The Pacific, lamenting the loss of trade.

The beachside business owner at Anse Vata said that many Australians were baffled by the precautions, given the frequency of shark attacks back at home.

The Pacific Island recorded four shark attacks earlier this year, one of them fatal.

One of the victims was named as Australian tourist Chris Davis, 59, who was attacked and killed while swimming off the Chateau-Royal beach in February.

The shark nets are in addition to a national cull of bull and tiger sharks in New Caledonian waters. The cull was funded by a $700,000 grant approved by Mayor of Noumea, Sonia Lagarde, in March. This was suspended by a local court in September, following environmental concerns and lack of scientific method in the control of the large shark species.

New Zealand’s Safe Travel travel advisory from Mfat is that travel to New Caledonia is considered low-risk.

However, the recent problem with sharks is noted under general travel advice for Noumea.

“Swimmers should be alert to any warning signs and follow the advice of local authorities when beaches have been closed due to a shark sighting or shark-related incidents.”

All beaches outside the netted safety area, including Anse-Vata, will be open to swimming and water sports once again, but without supervision.