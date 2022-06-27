PM Jacinda Ardern receives warm welcome from family upon her arrival in Niue. Footage from TVNZ / One News

The Rock of the Pacific has unlocked its borders. From today the island of Niue has reopened to holidaymakers from New Zealand.

The first quarantine-free flight left Auckland at 9.10 this morning after a two and a half year Pandemic pause.

While the flights are mostly being taken by residents, there are reportedly a few tourists who have jumped on the reopening date being brought forward.

Many of these first visitors were hoping to catch a glimpse of migratory Humpback whales which come to the islands to breed in early July. The country recently made its sovereign waters a marine park, Niue Nukutuluea, protecting an area 317,500 square kilometres.

Niue Nukutuluea: Humpback whales arrive in Niue in July. Photo / supplied

The island, which is part of the Realm of New Zealand and the world's smallest state, is home to just 1500 residents. Despite using New Zealand passports and currency, Niue lies 2400km east of the mainland and across the international date boundary.

This remote relationship with Aotearoa was further tested during the pandemic, which saw the island deciding to close its borders to quarantine free travel until today.

The island has recorded only 10 cases of Covid-19, however Niue is now as prepared as it can be to reopen the borders for normal travel and, potentially imported cases.

In April, Premiere Dalton Tagelagi said the country was opting for a staggered approach to opening no later than July 11, however he said changes were "inevitable" to manage the border restart.

Medical advisor Sir Collin Tukuitonga, who has been helping with the Niuean pandemic response says that the vaccination coverage is almost total. Last week he told RNZ there were only three unvaccinated residents on the island.

Rock of the Pacific: Niue has reopened its airlinks with New Zealand for quarantine-free travel. Photo / Supplied

Niue Entry Requirements

The introduction of a new Traveller Declaration and pre-departure test will replace the need to isolate and travel will be open to all nationalities.

All travellers will need to submit this declaration before flying. To complete the form, travellers must have their flight information, passport, proof Covid-19 vaccination status and results of your pre-departure test.

A negative pre-departure test result must be submitted for all travellers over 3, from no more than 48 hours before your flight to Niue. If you are recovering from Covid in the last three months you can submit a 'fit to fly' certificate from a medical practitioner.

Passengers 16 years and over must meet vaccination requirements to enter Niue.

Non-residents must also submit proof of travel Insurance

Currently the only international air links are operated via Auckland.

To start your declaration visit covid19.gov.nu