The Moon family thought their first holiday together would be the "time of our lives" but instead their nine-month-old daughter almost lost her life.

The British family are suing Royal Caribbean, alleging doctors on board misdiagnosed Phoebe with a stomach bug when she actually had meningitis, resulting in her having to have her feet and fingers of her left hand amputated.

Phoebe Moon told NBC the family had been excited to go on a cruise from Miami in February this year.

"We had never taken her away before and we thought we would have the time of our lives in America, but sadly, it didn't turn out that way," she said.

But once on-board Moon and her husband Luke say Phoebe got ill, visiting the ship's infirmary five times in one day.

"Every time we went down (the infirmary), we were sent back to our cabin," Moon said.

Phoebe was given antibiotics but was still unwell so the family decided to disembark on the Caribbean island of St Martin and seek help.

"When we got to St. Martin's hospital, they said they've got about 15 minutes to save her life. They said prepare for the worst because she's very sick," Moon said.

Phoebe Moon has been left a triple amputee. Photo / NBC

The nine-month-old on the plane on her way to Florida. Photo / NBC

The family were warned "multiple times she wouldn't make it " and Phoebe was flown back to Florida with a severe case of meningitis.

Doctors had to amputate her feet and left fingers to save her life after they turned swollen and purple from the disease.

"We were just in utter shock to think you left to go on holidays with your daughter and the prospect that you're not going to be going home with her is unimaginable," Moon said.

The Moon family have now commenced legal action against Royal Caribbean, alleging in legal papers that ship doctors misdiagnosed Phoebe with a "stomach bug".

But in fact Phoebe had "classic signs of a life-threatening meningococcal meningitis infection" which included being lethargic and having a high fever, the lawsuit alleges.

The heartbroken parents say they are now forced to watch Phoebe try and take her first steps.

Mr and Mrs Moon are now suing Royal Caribbean. Photo / NBC

"Even now all she wants to do is get down and walk and it's so difficult that she is unable to do that, and these challenges are just going to get harder as she gets older," Moon said.

While the Moon family have filed their lawsuit in the US, Royal Caribbean has made a bid to have their lawsuit moved to the UK.

In the UK any payout would be capped at $1.26 million, while there would be no limit on damages awarded by a Florida court.

In a statement Royal Caribbean told NBC: "Our thoughts are with the family during this challenging time. We do not comment on pending litigation."