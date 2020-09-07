A passenger's degrading note to a flight attendant has gone viral for the wrong reasons after she asked the customer to follow the airline's mask policy.

Last Thursday, a photo of the nasty note was posted online, where the angry passenger called the flight attendant as "glorified maid" and a "mask Nazi".

According to the tweet, the woman handed the note to the flight attendant as she was walking off the plane after arriving at her destination.

"Today a passenger handed this to a flight attendant upon deplaning," the tweet read.

"The flight attendant had asked her to wear her mask over her nose. Incredibly done with the general public."

The note was written on the back of a sick bag, signed off by "a person who hates your guts".

The passenger's note said no one cares about seat policies, the food is crap and said the woman's life is "a waste".

"You mean sh*t in life," the passenger wrote. "You are nothing but a glorified maid who needs to jump down off her high horse and learn how to speak to ppl (sic). Nobody cares about your stupid seat policies or your nose issues. We pay your salary and your attitude is unnecessary.

"The very fact that we have to listen and kowtow to a nobody who does sh*t except collect our trash and serve crappy food makes me absolutely ill," the passenger wrote.

"You are a mask nazi and a 4-eyed c**t and if it wasn't for this job, you would be cleaning motel rooms for $2 tips and meth.

"I made sure to write this on a bag labelled as to what I think your life actually is … A WASTE."

A passenger wrote a long, degrading note to an American Airlines flight attendant. Photo / @hibiscuslacroix / Twitter

Following the note, American Airlines suspended the passenger from future flights for their vile note.

"American Airlines is investigating an incident involving a customer passing an offensive and derogatory note to one of our flight attendants, and this customer's ability to travel on American has been suspended," the airline said in the statement.

"Our flight attendants are professionals who play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our passengers, and we will not tolerate mistreatment of them."

Members of the public were quick to jump to the defence of the flight attendant, with many saying their job is high-skilled and they deserve respect.

"Flight attendants run the plane and keep it FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration) compliant. They serve as a policeman, doctor, waiter, fireman, regulation specialist and more. It is a job for which you are highly trained – and it's actually a coveted job that's hard to get. This person is clueless and vile."

Another added: "How sad and depressing this person's life must be."