Whether she's wrangling children at a royal wedding or flying around the world on a private plane, Kate Middleton never has a hair out of place.

So, how does she manage to look pristine on her travels? According to Escape, she books entire rows on planes to lay out her garment bags.

The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews says Kate's outfits get their own seats on royal private flights - no crumpled shirts or dresses crammed into bags here.

"When it's small charter planes and there is space, her clothes have their own row," Andrews says.

"This happened on a private plane we took in India to Kasaranga National Park.

"Natasha Archer [Kate's stylist] brought all her dresses on and laid them over an entire row."

Former creative director of Mulberry Scott Henshall says the duchess chooses clothing fabrics that won't wrinkle when she's travelling.

Henshall told the Daily Mail that Kate and her people had gotten to know the best wrinkle-free fabrics.

All the members of the royal family have colour-coded luggage. Photo / Getty Images

"Typically synthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon, acrylic and olefin have a natural resistance to wrinkles and a greater stability since they do not absorb water as efficiently."

Kate doesn't book seats for her clothes when she flies commercially, Andrews says.

"On a scheduled flight they travel business or first on royal tours and so all Kate's wardrobe gets hung up in an actual wardrobe on board."

The royals also have a genius packing hack so they can sort their luggage quickly when they arrive.

Each bag and suitcase has a colour-coded and monogrammed tag, bearing the first letter of the owner's first name.

Kate's staff have been snapped carrying luggage with a "C" embroidered on yellow baggage tags in blue stitching, and William's bags are reported to be colour-coded red and embroidered with a crown emblem and a "W".

Prince George's suitcases are marked with a blue tag.

Founder of Beaumont Etiquette Myka Meier says Kate and Meghan Markle have a secret hack to avoid their dresses blowing up as they get out of planes.

"Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it's much hard for something to fly up.

"So you have an under garment that is almost like a body suit.

"When I went to finishing school we were taught that when you are on the tarmac, if you do not use weights or heavy-weighted material, you make sure it will not fly up by wearing under garments that keep the fabrics connect to your body."