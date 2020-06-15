An influencer appearing to be doing a workout while being photographed by her friend has been slammed online for being "ignorant" and displaying "bad manners".

The video, which has filmed on an undisclosed beach in Bali, has been posted on Canggu-based Instagram community account @thecanggupole.

The video appears to show a woman in a one-piece swimsuit doing some serious squatting action just footsteps away from a Canang sari (which is the daily offerings made by Balinese Hindus to thank the Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa in praise and prayer).

The short video clip shows the woman squatting slowly while her friend walks around her to capture the moment. The onlooker, who posted the video to the @thecanggupole page, then pans the camera to the group of Balinese women in traditional clothing as they prepared for what appear to be offerings for a ceremony.

Advertisement

The video, which has received more than 30,000 views, has been criticised as "ignorant" and displaying "bad manners" for appearing to ignore that a religious ritual was about to take place right next to them.

The woman appears to be doing squats in skimpy swimwear right next to a traditional Balinese offering ceremony. Photo / Instagram

"Only caring about themselves," one person wrote on the video.

"This is inappropriate," another added. "Time and a place for everything and that ain't it."

It is unclear whether the woman in the video was a certified trainer or simply doing the content for her social media channels – but it's not the first time a foreigner has been criticised for their behaviour in Bali.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bali announced they would be closing tourist sites. But that didn't stop some foreigners from completely disregarding the closure of the popular Karang Boma Cliff in Pecatu, South Kuta.

The "closed for visitors" sign, which was erected at the cliff in response to Indonesia's fight against COVID-19, was filmed ignoring the sign and visiting the site despite being banned from doing so.

Riding his scooter up to the sign, the unidentified man moved the sign out of the way before jumping back on his bike and proceeding towards the entry point to Karang Boma Cliff.

The video has been posted to several Indonesian-based community accounts including "Denpasar Viral", with many questioning why tourists were still on the island given ongoing instruction for foreigners to return to their homeland.

Advertisement

The video appeared just days after another post that showed a group of tourists in Bali celebrating at a rowdy birthday party at a luxury villa and ignored social-distancing measures.

The group was reportedly celebrating a 21st birthday, which stirred uproar among locals who have lost their incomes due to dwindling tourism dollars on the island.

Bali has been severely impacted by the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism after the popular tourist island stopped all foreign visitors from entering the Indonesian island, bringing beaches, hotels, streets, clubs and temples to a standstill.

Some said the woman showed 'ignorance' and 'bad manners' for doing squats next to a Canang sari offering. Photo / Instagram

Considering how much Indonesia relies on the tourism industry, the decision to close the borders to foreigners wasn't taken lightly.

But some say the decision could be catastrophic for the island – and may even bring Bali to collapse.

Just last month, Badung Tourism Agency made the decision to reopen two beaches in Badung regency for foreign surfers, however that decision was revoked within two days.