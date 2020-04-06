We're looking for the next big thing in travel writing.

Need a new school holiday project while stuck inside? Are you a young writer, adventure enthusiast or budding travel blogger? Or do you have one in your whanau?

Herald Travel is looking for New Zealand's best young travel writer and we want to publish your work.

While stuck inside these holidays, let your creativity and dreams flow and try your hand at travel writing, recounting a favourite travel memory.

If you (or someone you know) is at intermediate, secondary school or first year of university, then you're eligible to enter.

All you have to do is create a 500-word travel essay, giving a detailed, entertaining and creative account of your most memorable holiday, adventure or travel experience.

You can submit your story by heading to the link here.

TIPS FROM THE TRAVEL EDITOR

●Your opening sentences are key — think about how you would summarise your holiday to a friend if you only had a few seconds to do so

●Let your creativity flow

●Use your own personal perspectives — let your voice shine through the words

●Make interesting and creative references and use a range of language — add "colour" to your story. Think sounds, aromas, and how things made you feel

●Include quotes from people you met on your excursion

Competition closes at 11.59pm Sunday April 12. For entry guidelines see the full terms and conditions.