In a warehouse in Mainz Germany, a grotesque scene is unfolding.

A plucky young climate activist from Sweden is meeting face to face with President Donald Trump. Wearing a full face of white makeup, he looks like he might be about to eat miss Thunberg whole. Meanwhile the macho man incumbent of Russia, Vladimir Putin is waiting in the wings. Topless, as usual.

It is Carnival season in Germany and no one is safe from ridicule.

Pennywise and a hapless child have been recast for carnival. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

The heads and bodies are gigantic, the subjects are world leaders, and the creations are irresistible to look at.

International politics and politicians become grotesque subjects: Putin and Erdogan get their caricatures. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

All of these oversized figures are coming together for a provocative parade at the traditional Mainz carnival celebrations in western Germany.

Queens and Jokers: No one is spared from the mockery. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

They included a victorious British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a grim looking Queen Elizabeth II standing behind him; a bare-chested Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a remote control to steer Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan atop a tank; and a triumphant US President Donald Trump playing the harp like Roman Emperor Nero.

Trump tweeted: The US President is depicted as a modern day Nero. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

The Mainzer Carnival Association presented the colorful figures for a first glimpse Tuesday before they will entertain the crowds on top of floats next week in the traditional Shrove Monday street parade.

Chancellor Merkel with CDU politician Krampp-Karrenbauer: Local and international fugures are subjects for farce. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

The commentary is playful but packs a punch. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

Mainz, Cologne and Duesseldorf, Germany's three big cities along the Rhine River, are all famous for their politically provocative floats. During Carnival, dubbed the "fifth season of the year" before the start of Christian season of Lent, the common people are traditionally allowed to make fun of those in power.

German Green party leader Robert Habeck surfs in on the wave of Greta Thunberg. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

The spectre of a neverending Brexit is a reoccuring theme. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

The famous Carnival street parades, which travel for kilometers (miles) through the cities, will include not only the floats, but also dozens of brass bands, dancing groups and "Carnivalists" who throw tons of candy to revellers in the streets.

