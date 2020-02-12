A woman from the UK has been given a two year sentence for endangering a flight after she attempted to open her plane's emergency door in mid-air.

Chloe Haines, 26, had to be forcibly stopped from opening the emergency door of a Jet2 flight from London Stansted to Dalman Turkey in June.

The CEO of Jet2holidays, Steve Heapy, said at the time that she would not be allowed to fly with their airline again:

"Ms. Haines' behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced, and we have banned her from flying with us for life."

As a result of the passengers' actions two RAF fighter jets had to be scrambled to intercept the plane and guide it back to the London airport for an emergency landing.

Haines was given over 85000 ($170000) in fines by the company Jet2 for "extremely disruptive behaviour", diverting the flight and attacking passengers and crew.

In a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court reporters were told how the passenger had mixed alcohol and medication before the episode.

Prosecution said her actions had endangered the plane which was carrying 206 passengers at the time.

Haines had earlier pleaded guilty to a separate charge of assaulting crew member Charley Coombe, as she was restrained on the plane.

"Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives," said Judge Charles Gratwicke, according to court reports.

"For some it will be their worst nightmare come true."

Jurors were told how the passenger told how Haines had "lunged" at the plane door mid-air, saying: "I want to die" and "I'm going to kill you all".

The defendant's lawyer described how Haines was now attending AA meetings and has been diagnosed with mental health problems.

'I'm going to kill you all': Haines was restrained by fellow passengers. Photo / Supplied

However Jet2 has decided that alcohol was a contributing factor.

"We have been leading the industry to tackle the issue of drinking to excess in the airport before flying, as well as the illicit consumption of duty free alcohol on board the aircraft, for some time," said Heapy in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the government and our partners across the industry to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and comfortable journey without the minority spoiling it."

The UK is currently reviewing licensing laws at airports and such incidents may force them to call time on laws that allow for 24 hour drinking.

A 2018 report into unruly passenger behaviour identified intoxication was a factor in 27 per cent of incidents. It cited the UKCAA saying that there had been a 325 per cent rise in incidents of unruly behaviour since 2013 to almost 1 in every 1000 flights. Alcohol related behaviour incidents also spiked during the busy summer months.

The UK CAA launched the 'one too many' campaign in 2017 to warn passengers of the consequences of bad behaviour.

"Its aim was to collectively remind passengers of the personal consequences of disruptive behavior when travelling by air – whether that's denied boarding, a [$10,000] fine and/or a [two year] prison sentence, or missing your holiday," said Tim Coleman of IATA.