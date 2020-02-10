Video has emerged of terrified passengers screaming in horror after their plane attempted to land five times during Storm Ciara.

Air Europa flight UX1093 departed Madrid just after 3pm yesterday to fly the 1440km journey to Amsterdam.

But what was meant to be a short flight turned to terror as high winds caused chaos on board when pilots had to abort five attempted landings.

Footage shows a dark cabin and violent shakes, while one passenger can be heard screaming "oh my god" and crying during the aborted landings.

Grote paniek aan boord van dit vliegtuig dat wilde landen op Schiphol vanavond. Door de storm lukte dat tot vijf keer toe niet. Het toestel keerde daarom terug naar Madrid. https://t.co/N2jIujC2sR pic.twitter.com/1etiiIIJSB — RTL Nieuws (@RTLnieuws) February 9, 2020

Passenger Mark Haagen told local news outlet RTLNieuws that the pilot made five "touch and gos", a manouevre where the plane's wheels briefly touch the runway only to take off again quickly.

"The turbulence above Schiphol was enormous," he said.

"The pilot really stopped the landing twice at the very last moment. We took off again at 150 metres above the runway. Really not cool.

"People screamed and were puking. The turbulence was enormous, everything vibrated and went back and forth. The luggage flew back and forth.

"I am used to flying, but I have never experienced this."

The pilot circled the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport five times as it attempted to land while battling Storm Ciara. Photo / Flightrader24

One of the passengers who had been on board, Mark Haagen (right), from Kamerik, Netherlands, spoke about the experience after returning to solid ground. Photo / Supplied

Haagen also went on to criticise the pilot and crew for their lack of communication during the bumpy attempts to land.

A spokeswoman for Air Europa said: "The Flight UX1093 from Madrid to Amsterdam couldn't land at Amsterdam airport due to bad weather and returned to Madrid.

"Passengers were attended to at all times, accommodated in hotels and alternatives to reach their destinations the day after were managed by our staff."

Storm Ciara caused havoc with flights across Europe with winds of up to 150km/h.

Gatwick was the UK's worst affected by the weather with around 300 arrivals and departures cancelled.