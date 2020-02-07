A US business which invented a portable see-through tent decided to test it out on a plane in an attempt to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

A few years ago, Rick Pescovitz went on Shark Tank to pitch his invention of the Under The Weather Pods.

He created single-person pop-up shelters as he was sick of getting soaked at his kids' soccer games.

But now, according to Pescovitz's brother, the CEO believed it was a good time to test out one of his pods on a plane to combat against the coronavirus.

"As travellers are taking unusual steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus, from wearing water jugs on their heads to covering themselves in plastic tarps, my brother thought to see how his StadiumPod ... would work on an airplane," Pescovitz's brother wrote on a blog.

"He tells me the flight attendant happily took his photo and that the man who sat next to him didn't even bat an eye.

"Stay safe out there!"

The StadiumPod is designed to fit over the torso and be worn while sitting down as the plastic tarpaulin stops the wearer from being rained on.

Or to possibly stop themselves from being infected on planes?

Opinion on using the pod has been conflicted, with some asking if it would even work.

One man added: "Not for use in exit rows."

Others joked and said they would use it for "maintaining personal space".