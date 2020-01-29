Kiwis looking to get away from the grind and soak up the sunshine on tropical islands may be interested in Airbnb's offer.

The well-known accommodation service is searching for five people to stop what they are doing and go on a free two-month trip to the Bahamas — and Kiwis can apply.

But it's not just a free holiday, as those that are chosen will assist with ecological projects in the Caribbean nation.

Airbnb is searching for five people to stop what they are doing and go on a free two-month trip to the Bahamas. Photo / Airbnb

However, participants will get time off to take part in fun activities including sailing and exploring marine caverns known as blue holes.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hurricane Dorian: Death toll in Bahamas at 30 as aid begins to land

• As shock wears off, mental health concerns grow in Bahamas

• UN, US Coast Guard and others aid stricken Bahamas

The Bahamas, made up of more than 700 islands, is heavily dependent on tourism, but parts of the country were devastated by Hurricane Dorian last year.

The selected five will spend April and May this year travelling to three Bahamian locations, Andros, Exuma and Eleuthera, to help preserve the country's natural and cultural resources.

Participants will get time off to take part in fun activities including as sailing and exploring marine caverns known as blue holes. Photo / Airbnb

In Andros, where the third largest reef system in the world is located, the selected group will help take part in a coral reef restoration programme in North Marine Park, including constructing and installing a brand-new nursery.

In Exuma, home to the country's first-ever national park, a freediver will assist participants to replicate The Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park ecosystem in other waters around the destination that have been overtaken by invasive species.

Finally, in Eleuthera, which is a long thin island with pink sand beaches, the group will spend time with a master gardener to learn propagation techniques for the native trees and establish a bush tea farm.

The Bahamas, made up of more than 700 islands, is heavily dependent on tourism, but parts of the country were devastated by Hurricane Dorian last year. Photo / Airbnb

Those who apply for the "sabbatical" must be over the age of 18, available throughout April and May, speak good conversational English and demonstrate a "commitment to contribute to island life".

Airbnb will announce who has been selected for the project on March 25.

Advertisement

"This is a special place, and anyone who has spent time on any of the islands that make up the nation is moved by the air, the sun, the beaches, the food, the communities and most of all the people," Chris Lehane, senior vice president of global policy and communications at Airbnb said.

The selected five will spend April and May this year travelling to three Bahamian locations, Andros, Exuma and Eleuthera, to help preserve the country's natural and cultural resources. Photo / Airbnb

The programme was developed in partnership with the Bahamas National Trust, a local non-profit that protects 32 of the country's national parks.

It follows the company's Italian and Antarctic projects, both of which saw volunteers take part in working vacations to help with rejuvenation and research.

• Click here to learn more and apply.