We all want to do more but spend less, and that's especially true when it comes to our holidays.

Whether it's a short domestic trip or a long-haul journey, the millions of us who will travel in 2020 want more bang for our hard-earned buck.

So we asked one of Australia's top travel experts, finder.com.au editor in chief Angus Kidman, the top things to remember as we plan our holidays for next year.

EARN THOSE FREQUENT FLYER POINTS

You know all that money you spend each week on essentials? You could be getting even more out of them.

"Make sure you're earning points for your spending," Mr Kidman told news.com.au.

"With the average grocery bill costing Aussie households $237 a week, if you shop at Woolworths or Coles, that represents at least 12,324 points per year.

"If you use your credit card sensibly and pay it off every month, consider switching to a rewards credit card. This sees you earning points for every dollar spent."

Mr Kidman said points were best spent on booking flights or upgrades.

"Don't make the mistake of using them in the online store to buy a vacuum cleaner," he said.

GET A LOCAL SIM CARD

There are a lot of options for people who use their phones overseas.

Mr Kidman said there was one clear winner.

"Buying a SIM once you land will almost always end up the cheapest way to stay connected," he said.

"You can pick a SIM up at most airports, and as long as your phone isn't locked to a specific provider you can start using it straight away.

"If you take the risk and use your Australian mobile phone plan you'll almost always be hit with a hefty bill once you get back."

ALWAYS READ THE FINE PRINT

Mr Kidman said travel insurance was a must, and the sooner you bought it, the better.

"Weather events are getting even more unpredictable in some parts of the world with natural disasters on the rise. Typically, once a natural disaster is a known event it's too late to get insurance, so it pays to take it out well before your trip," he said.

"Most insurers won't pay out a claim if there's alcohol involved, so if you do plan on indulging in a few beers make sure to read the fine print on your policy."

PLAN CAREFULLY FOR BARGAINS

Strike at the right time to save hundreds on your holidays.

"Travelling to destinations in shoulder or low seasons will save you money," Mr Kidman said.

"While Europe is a blast in summer, consider a trip in May or September. You'll beat the heat and there will be fewer tourists around."

And if you're planning to check out the Olympic Games action in Tokyo in 2020, Mr Kidman said you needed to look into those plans right away.

"You'll need to plan well in advance and book soon. Otherwise, you'll end up paying a fortune and possibly with multiple stopovers," he said.

"Accommodation is already filling up, with online travel agent Booking.com showing over 85 per cent of the hotels in Tokyo as unavailable during the Games."

SLOW IT DOWN

Mr Kidman, a seasoned traveller, also recommended travellers try not to do too much.

"Try to avoid cramming too many countries into a two-week trip. The longer you spend in one destination the more of the culture you'll experience and the more relaxed you'll end up feeling," he said.

"Travelling by train allows you to see parts of the country you usually wouldn't get access to, and you'll also reduce your carbon footprint too.

"If you do plan on travelling by rail make sure you book in advance. Last-minute tickets can be quite expensive, so if you want to save money do your research beforehand."