At least six passengers have been injured in a dramatic crash between two huge Carnival cruise ships in Mexico, where shocked onlookers filmed the low-speed collision.

In a statement, the company said that the Carnival Glory vessel collided with the Carnival Legend near a Cozumel resort as the Glory manoeuvred to dock and accidentally "made contact" with the Legend that was motionless alongside it.

Video footage from several sources shows the 952-feet-long Glory inching towards the Legend for several seconds before the rear of its starboard side brushes the Legend's stern.

Upon impact, the Glory drags along the Legend's stern for 20 seconds, slowly cutting open a massive gash on the rear of the Glory.

Carnival said six passengers came to the Glory's medical centre for evaluation for minor injuries.

The company added it was assessing damage to the liners but there were "no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship".