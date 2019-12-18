If you're kind of done with first class, and have a cool $100k to spend in the air – this seat may well be for you.

Step inside Etihad's A380 The Residence – a super indulgent suite at the pointy end of the plane, that's so big US YouTuber Casey Neistat dubbed it as "borderline ridiculous".

For a cool $A99,500, guests in the world's most expensive plane seat will live up every lap of luxury available at 38,000 feet.

The Etihad luxury suite's loungeroom in the air. Photo / Supplied

From a personal butler to a living room with two-seat sofa, a slide-out drinks tray, a spacious bedroom and full bathroom.

With some saying the luxurious suite is "nicer than their homes" the seven minute tour starts by looking at the living area of his three-room suite.

Forget headphones and a tiny TV screen, because upon arrival he was handed an internet voucher, complimentary noise-cancelling headphones, as well as pyjamas, a lounge-wear robe and a signed message from the pilot.

The bedroom inside the Etihad Residences suite. Photo / Supplied

The fully reclined couch also has a footrest panel meaning you have all the leg room you'd ever need. And if you're wanting a drink without having to move, you're in luck – because there's a fridge under the couch that's stocked throughout the whole flight.

The TV screen, which appears to be bigger than a seat in economy, is set up in both living and bedroom. But the best part would have to be the pure luxury of his own private toilet and shower – which has enough hot water to run for 10 minutes.

The shower in The Residence has enough water for a 10 minute shower. Photo / Supplied

But getting down to business, the food service is next level and trumps anything you may have seen in first class.

Designed in London, The Residence was created by Acumen Design Associates and available for two guests.

But the experience for Residence guests starts on the ground – with your own VIP Travel Concierge taking care of every detail before you board.

But for the cost of a brand new Mercedes E-Class, you'd expect the best of the best.