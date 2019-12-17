On Sunday an 86-metre super yacht formerly owned by Roman Abramovich went careening into the bridge master's booth in Simpson's Bay Lagoon, in the Caribbean.

The ship named Ecstasea was recorded clipping a control booth of the raising bridge that controls entry to the lagoon on the island of St Maarten.

The footage from a bystander's phone shows the concrete cabin buckle then fall into the water, colliding against the $180m pleasure craft with an ear-splitting crunch. It's the sound of schadenfreude.

Entering the bay on Sunday afternoon at around 3pm, it is believed that currents and wind conditions caused the private boat to lose control.

Advertisement

The footage recorded from the Sint Maarten Yacht club shows at least six witnesses in the path of the 2000 gross tonnage ship. Two remain seated, apparently stunned by the chaos unfolding in front of them.

Just seconds before impact the bridge controller can be seen getting out of the booth before it is destroyed.

The Ecstasea was comissioned in 2004 by football tycoon Roman Abramovich. Photo / Supplied, via superyachtfan.com

Fortunately no one was harmed in the incident. In spite of damage sustained by the bridge and the front of the multi-million-dollar boat, the bridge will remain in operation.

Simpson Bay Lagoon Corporation project manager Bertrand Peters told Boat International:

"It was tricky – the vessel had some difficulties. The impact took out the booth but the controls and gear were all intact so the bridge remains fully operational and opening times will not be affected."

This is not the first time that a boat has been damaged sailing through the narrow passageway. Simpson's Bay Bridge is getting a reputation as a difficult stretch to navigate.

The Ecstasea cost $180m and is 86metres in length. Photo / Supplied, via superyachtfan.com

The boat Ecstasea was first commissioned by Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich in 2004. Built by the First Export Association of Dutch Shipbuilders FEADShip, at the time it was the largest ship constructed by the group.

Since 2009 the boat has exchange hands between some of the world's most wealthy individuals. It was reportedly sold to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the crown prince of Abu Dhabi for $180m, who in turn sold it to Pakistani shipping magnate Alshair Fiyaz, the current owner.

Advertisement

It is not known whether Fiyaz was on board at the time of the incident. The Ecstasea has seven cabins and room to accommodate 14 guests, plus crew.

She was one of 45 privately owned super yachts to visit the Bahamas this year.

A super yacht is defined as a professionally crewed, luxury craft between 24 and 180 metres in length.

In spite of the islands' size, St Maarten and the Bahamas are the sixth busiest destination in the world for super yachts according to Bloomberg. According to the magazine's Yacht Tracker, 55 per cent of these were new vessels.

Perhaps this incident would suggest the waters around Sint Maarten are getting a bit too crowded.